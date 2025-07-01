Tim Legler breaks down what the Knicks need as they search for their next head coach. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears free agency waivers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Sources had said earlier Monday that Clarkson was finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz that would make the veteran guard an unrestricted free agent.

Clarkson, 33, averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Jazz last season. He has been one of the best bench scorers in the league since arriving in Utah six seasons ago and won Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21.

He was the final holdover from the previous era of Jazz basketball and the only remaining player from the franchise's last postseason appearance in 2022. He had been in trade rumors for the past couple of seasons, but Utah never found a suitor.

Utah is shuffling its roster following a draft in which it acquired two talented young guards in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. The Jazz also are waiving forward Johnny Juzang, making him a free agent, sources said, and they moved Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in a trade for Jusuf Nurkic on Saturday.