Free agent guard Dante Exum has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Exum considered two other contenders but returns to Dallas to share ballhandling duties to start the season with D'Angelo Russell.

Exum has averaged 8.0 points and 2.8 assists per game during his two seasons in Dallas and is valued as a versatile perimeter defender. He was limited to only 20 games last season because of a fractured wrist and broken hand.

Exum's return, along with the signing of Russell with the taxpayer midlevel exception, provides Dallas backcourt depth while nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving recovers from a knee injury that is expected to sideline him until at least January.

The Mavs will need to make a corresponding roster move to remain under the salary cap's second apron after re-signing Exum, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.