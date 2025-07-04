Look back at Moe Wagner's best plays from last season as he returns to the Magic on a one-year deal. (1:58)

Free agent forward/center Moe Wagner has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN.

Wagner's agent, Jason Glushon, reached the new contract with Magic executives Friday.

The Magic had declined Wagner's $11 million team option earlier this summer, making him a free agent.

Wagner, 28, who sustained a torn ACL in December, was averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and a career-best 36% from 3 before the injury.

Through his 30 games, Wagner had emerged as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate and was leading the NBA in points among players to average under 20 minutes, according to ESPN Research.

The brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner was selected with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. After three stops in his first three seasons, he was waived toward the end of the 2020-21 season and picked up by Orlando.