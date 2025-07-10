See Herb Jones' highlight-reel plays from last season as he reaches a three-year extension to stay in New Orleans. (1:35)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones has agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension with the franchise, representatives Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of Priority Sports told ESPN.

Jones now has a total of five years and $97 million on his Pelicans deal, with a new player option in 2029-30.

The 26-year-old has risen from a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft to a two-way stalwart for the Pelicans, being named to the 2023-24 All-Defensive first team. He is one of eight players with 350 steals and 150 blocks since he entered the league. Jones has ranked in the top 10 in defense against isolations over the past two seasons among players to defend 150 isolations, per GeniusIQ.

Jones also shot a career-best 42% on 3-pointers in 2023-24. He played only 20 games last season due to shoulder/labrum injuries, which were the fewest in a season in his career.