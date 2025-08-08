Open Extended Reactions

The opening night of the 2025-26 NBA season will feature the Houston Rockets at the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

The games will be played on Oct. 21 and will be televised on NBC.

Additionally, there will be five games on ABC on Christmas, sources said. They are:

- Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

- San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

- Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets