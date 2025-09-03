Dive into P.J. Washington's top plays from 2024-45 season as he signs a 4-year, $90M extension with the Mavericks. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Kevin Bradbury of Lift Sports Management told ESPN. He had one season left on his deal for $14.1 million and now is ineligible to be traded during the 2025-26 season.

The extension, which will keep Washington in Dallas through 2029-30, means the Mavericks have reached agreements with all key members of their roster eligible for new deals this offseason, including All-Star Kyrie Irving and center Daniel Gafford (three-year extensions).

Washington spent his first 4½ seasons in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets after being the No. 12 pick in the 2019 draft.

He joined the Mavericks at the NBA trade deadline in February 2024 and was a key part of the team's run to the Finals that season, starting in all 22 games during the 2024 playoffs. In 2024-25, the 27-year-old averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, 1.1 steals and shooting splits of 45.3% from the field and 38.1% on 3-pointers.

Washington was one of just eight players to average 1 steal and 1 block last season among individuals to play at least 50 games, according to ESPN Research, and he posted 14 double-doubles after having 10 combined over the previous three years. He will enter his seventh NBA season in October.

The Mavericks enter the upcoming season with arguably the best frontcourt in the league, headlined by Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II, Washington and Gafford.