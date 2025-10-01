Stephen A. Smith gets amped up over how he thinks the New York Knicks will fair next season. (1:27)

NBA training camps have officially begun!

Monday marked the arrival of media day for most of the league's 30 teams, with on-court practice beginning Tuesday -- exactly three weeks before the Oklahoma City Thunder will raise their 2024-25 NBA championship banner.

We've got you covered as you dig into the 2025-26 season, with roster breakdowns for every team, top storylines, looming decisions and lingering issues to keep an eye on for the next few weeks.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WSH

Guaranteed contracts: 10

Partial/Non: 3

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Managing expectations, Trae Young and Dyson Daniels

No extension for All-Star Trae Young and a possible new deal for All-NBA defender Dyson Daniels are the two biggest storylines coming out of Atlanta's offseason. However, how this revamped team manages expectations will play a huge role in how we determine its success this season..

The Hawks added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Asa Newell to a roster that lost to the Magic in the play-in, and according to ESPN BET, Atlanta now has the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference. Keep in mind that since the 2017-18 season, Atlanta has missed the playoffs five times and has advanced past the first round only once.

As for the two extension candidates, Young is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $229 million deal through June 30, and Daniels is eligible up until Oct. 20. The Hawks last season signed Jalen Johnson to a five-year, $150 million rookie extension on the last day before the start of the regular season.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend Dyson Daniels

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option for Zaccharie Risacher

Extension candidates:

Kristaps Porzingis

Trae Young

Dyson Daniels

Mouhamed Gueye

Guaranteed contracts: 12

Partial/Non: 2

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Frontcourt minutes

In a period of six weeks, the Celtics lost Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury, traded Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta and saw Luke Kornet sign in San Antonio. Plus, last week, veteran Al Horford signed with Golden State. Those five players combined to start 184 games last season, averaging 61.3 points per game.

This past postseason, the Celtics gave 99.5% of their center minutes outside garbage time to Horford, Porzingis and Kornet, per Cleaning the Glass.

How the Celtics replace their production will come down to the committee of Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Chris Boucher, Xavier Tillman and Josh Minott. In six starts last season, Queta averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. He recently averaged 15.5 points per game for Portugal at the FIBA EuroBasket.

play 0:39 Tatum feels 'no pressure' to return sooner from Achilles injury Celtics star Jayson Tatum explains why there is no pressure to return quicker from his Achilles injury.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The contract of Neemias Queta becomes guaranteed

Oct. 21: The salary protection of Jordan Walsh increases from $200K to $1.1 million

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Baylor Scheierman

Extension candidates:

Jordan Walsh

Anfernee Simons

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 3

Exhibit 10: 1

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: Player development, the minimum salary floor and roster cuts

From a development perspective, Brooklyn has eight players on first-round rookie contracts, including Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, Danny Wolf and Drake Powell. The Nets also became the first team in history to select five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. This offseason, they traded for former top-15 pick Kobe Bufkin and returned Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney for their third years.

Sixteen players on the current roster are 26 years old or younger, and Brooklyn will have to reduce its roster to 15 players by the start of the season.

With 15 players already on guaranteed contracts, the easy answer is to waive the three players on partial or non-guaranteed contracts: Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Drew Timme. Brooklyn has to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season, and by waiving all three, the Nets would fall below the minimum floor. They are currently $1.9 million over it.

To reach the floor, Brooklyn can either guarantee each of the three players and then waive them, keep all three but at the expense of a guaranteed contract, or use some of the available $13.6 million in cap space in a trade.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contract of Michael Porter Jr.

Oct. 21: The contract of Jalen Wilson ($88K to $382K) increases in protection

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the fourth-year team options of Kobe Bufkin, Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney

Extension candidates:

Michael Porter Jr.

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Roster availability, player development and final roster cuts

Expect the words "availability" and "player development" to be repeated often during training camp.

Last season, the Hornets ranked second in missed shots and used 36 different starting lineups. LaMelo Ball has played more than 60 games only once in five seasons and has missed at least 25 in the past three. Brandon Miller played only 27 games last season, missing the remainder of the season recovering from right wrist surgery. The trio of Ball, Miller and Miles Bridges started just seven games last campaign.

From a development standpoint, the Hornets have seven players on first- or second-round rookie contracts, including Tidjane Salaun, the sixth pick in the 2024 draft. Last season, Salaun averaged 21 minutes per game and shot 33% from the field and 28.3% on 3-pointers.

The Hornets also have decisions to make with their roster. They currently have 15 players with guaranteed contracts -- and Moussa Diabate with no protection. Diabate started eight games at center last season and is expected to be part of the Hornets' rotation.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 22: The protection of Moussa Diabate increases from $0 to $250K

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Tidjane Salaun and fourth-year team option of Brandon Miller

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 1

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Who will start at small forward?

The Bulls eliminated a preseason distraction when restricted free agent Josh Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million contract in early September.

With Giddey signed, the focus in training camp is the open competition at small forward between Kevin Huerter and Isaac Okoro.

Since March 1, Huerter averaged 32.3 minutes per game and averaged a team-high plus-7.9, as the Bulls went 15-3 in their final 18 games when Huerter was on the floor. Okoro was acquired in the swap for Lonzo Ball, and he gives Chicago a physical defender but less spacing offensively when he is on the court.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contract of Dalen Terry

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Matas Buzelis

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 11

Partial/Non: 3

Exhibit 10: 5

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: Donovan Mitchell's workload and Lonzo Ball

It was no coincidence that Mitchell playing the fewest minutes in his career played a role in the All-Star playing 71 games last season, his most since 2018-19.

But because of injuries to Darius Garland and Max Strus at the end of the season, how the Cavaliers continue to manage the workload of Mitchell comes with questions.

Garland underwent toe surgery on June 9 and has resumed basketball activities. Strus underwent surgery on Aug. 26 for a Jones fracture in his left foot and will be reevaluated in three to four months.

The Cavaliers did acquire Ball in the offseason as a replacement for Ty Jerome and insurance while Garland is recovering. After missing two seasons recovering from multiple left knee surgeries, Ball played 35 games last season with Chicago but missed the last 23 games with a right wrist injury and played more than 30 minutes just once.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Jaylon Tyson

Extension candidates:

Dean Wade

Max Strus

Darius Garland

De'Andre Hunter (as of Oct.1)

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 2

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: The first starting lineup

What a difference six months make.

Last spring, injuries decimated the Mavericks' roster, leaving them with the league minimum of eight players available for games at times.

Head coach Jason Kidd now has the welcome challenge of selecting a starting lineup from one of the deepest teams in the NBA as the Mavericks enter training camp. Out of the 15 players on the roster, only rookie Cooper Flagg did not start an NBA game last season.

D'Angelo Russell and Klay Thompson will likely form the backcourt, but Kidd has a decision on which two players complement Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

The candidates are Flagg, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

play 0:53 Jason Kidd doesn't consider Kyrie 'ahead of schedule' Mavs coach Jason Kidd dismisses reports that Kyrie Irving is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 22: The salary protection of Brandon Williams increases from $200K to $850K

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the fourth-year team option of Dereck Lively II

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Ben Tenzer's first season and future finances

Tenzer was elevated to executive vice president of basketball operations after GM Calvin Booth was fired along with head coach Michael Malone on April 9.

Since his promotion, Tenzer and his staff have reshaped the Nuggets, trading for Cameron Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas while signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The next task on the to-do list? Navigating rookie extensions for Christian Braun and Peyton Watson.

Braun averaged a career-high 33.9 minutes and started 77 of the 79 games he played. This is the third year in a row that Braun has played more than 75 games (he played all 82 in the 2023-24 season). He also joined Dyson Daniels as the only two players in the past two seasons to increase their scoring by more than eight points per game.

Watson averaged career highs in minutes played, field goal percentage and points per game last season. He also posted a plus-11.7 points per 100 possessions in the minutes played with Jamal Murray, Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Since the 2022 offseason, Denver has been aggressive in extending its own players, signing Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Murray and former players Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of Jokic, Johnson, Braun and Watson

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the fourth-year team option of Julian Strawther and third-year team option of DaRon Holmes II

Extension candidates:

Nikola Jokic

Cam Johnson

Christian Braun

Hunter Tyson

Jalen Pickett

Peyton Watson

Guaranteed contracts: 13

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Continued player development

The Pistons, after going 14-68 to land at the bottom of the East in 2023-24, were one of the great comeback stories last season.

Detroit became the first team to triple its win total in one season and became only the sixth team in league history to increase its win total by at least 30 games.

The obvious question entering this season is whether Detroit can be more than a first-round team, one that could potentially contend with the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

"I don't think we truly understand who our players can be at this point," GM Trajan Langdon told The Athletic. "I just think it's too early for us to truly understand what the best way to press the proverbial gas pedal is right now. So we're gonna try to be patient with that and let our young guys continue to develop." One area of success for Detroit last season was improving its 3-point shooting percentage from last in the league in 2023-24 to a respectable 17th.

The Pistons replaced Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr. with a healthy Jaden Ivey and free agents Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green this offseason. They also return four of the five starters on a roster that lost to New York in the first round, including All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Ron Holland and fourth-year team options of Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser

Extension candidates:

Jaden Ivey

Jalen Duren

Guaranteed contracts: 12

Partial/Non: 3

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: The role of Jonathan Kuminga and final roster spot

The Warriors avoided a training camp headache when Kuminga signed a two-year contract, 24 hours before his qualifying offer was set to expire.

With Kuminga now under contract and ineligible to be traded until Jan. 15, the goal for training camp and the early part of the season is carving out a role not only off the bench but with the starting unit.

Kuminga started 56 games the past two seasons, averaging at least 15 points in each, but his role was reduced at the end of last season and first round of the playoffs. "The lineup with Jimmy, Jonathan and Draymond doesn't fit real well, frankly. It just doesn't," Kerr told 95.7 The Game in April. The Warriors were minus-28.2 points per 100 possessions when Kuminga, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green were on the court together. That lineup did improve in the second-round loss to Minnesota. The Warriors were plus-9.4 points when all three were on the court, and Kuminga averaged 19.5 points, shooting better than 50% in the second round.

As for the final roster spot, the Al Horford signing leaves Golden State $2 million below the second apron. Barring a trade to clear out money, the Warriors cannot have 15 players on their roster to start the season. They are allowed to sign a player to the prorated veteran minimum starting on Nov. 11.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the fourth-year team option of Brandin Podziemski

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 1

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Who starts at point guard and the big lineups

The Rockets were already thin at the guard position before starter Fred VanVleet tore his right ACL in an offseason workout.

Now with VanVleet out indefinitely, the burden falls on Aaron Holiday, Reed Sheppard and potentially Amen Thompson. Since the Rockets are $1.2 million below the first apron, they are not allowed to sign a player to their final roster spot unless they make a trade because they are hard capped at the first apron.

Holiday has played 140 games, including four starts, since Houston signed him in 2023. In his lone start last season, he had a season-high 25 points. Meanwhile, Sheppard averaged 12.6 minutes per game and shot 33.8% on 3-pointers. The addition of Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela also gives coach Ime Udoka options in the frontcourt. "It's to be determined," Udoka told Ben DuBose of RocketsWire, referring to who will start alongside Durant and Alperen Sengun. "I do think Jabari [Smith Jr.] showed tremendous growth this offseason, and obviously he started the majority of his time here, before the injury. But we'll take a look at everything. We feel we have incredible depth this year and a lot of versatility, so we could go a number of different ways, as far as that. I think some of that will be proven in training camp."

play 1:07 Windy: Durant wants to be in Houston 'long-term' Brian Windhorst explains Kevin Durant's contract status with the Rockets and his desire to stay with the team.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Tari Eason

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Reed Sheppard and fourth-year team option of Amen Thompson

Extension candidates:

Kevin Durant

Tari Eason

Guaranteed contracts: 13

Partial/Non: 3

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Life without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner

There was a strong case entering Game 7 of the NBA Finals that Indiana would have been one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.

Then, in a period of 10 days, All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles and the Pacers' longest-tenured player, Myles Turner, defected to the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana was plus-8.0 per 100 possessions when the two players shared the court in the regular season, and they led the team to average 118.9 points per 100 possessions.

How the Pacers fill the Haliburton void is by expanding the roles of Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin. Over the past two seasons, McConnell averaged 18.2 and 17.9 minutes per game, respectively. Nembhard has never averaged more than 29 minutes in his career.

Mathurin averaged 16 points for a second time in his three seasons and led all reserves in postseason points. He started 49 games last season, averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds.

Expect the center position to be filled by a rotation of Jay Huff, James Wiseman and Tony Bradley.

Huff started two games last season with Memphis, and Wiseman is coming off an Achilles injury.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contracts of Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the fourth-year team options for Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard

Extension candidates:

Bennedict Mathurin

Aaron Nesmith (as of Oct. 1)

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Kawhi Leonard and buy-in from the veterans

It is highly unlikely there will be a resolution to the alleged salary cap circumvention the Clippers are under investigation for, but that does not mean Leonard and the team are not under the microscope.

The Clippers have been adamant, both publicly and privately, that Leonard was not paid additional compensation for a sponsorship deal, despite owner Steve Ballmer and minority owner Dennis Wong investing in the company, Aspiration. Blocking out the public noise from the Leonard investigation and most importantly, getting buy-in from their veterans, could determine if the Clippers advance past the first round for the first time since 2021.

The Clippers signed veterans Brook Lopez, Chris Paul and John Collins in the offseason. The trio started 96% of their games played last season and are now likely to come off the bench.

The addition of Paul and Bradley Beal could also impact the role of Kris Dunn. Last season, Dunn started 58 games and averaged 24.1 minutes.

play 0:51 Kawhi: Allegations of no-show deal not accurate Clippers star Kawhi Leonard responds to allegations he had a no-show deal with Aspiration.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the fourth-year team option of Kobe Brown

Extension candidates:

John Collins

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: LeBron James

The last time we saw LeBron James playing basketball, the 40-year-old was limping off the court in a first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was eventually revealed that James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

"I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I'm as close to 100 percent as possible when training camp begins in late September," James told The Associated Press in June.

James is set to enter an unprecedented 23rd training camp. Where he is healthwise will still play a big role in the Lakers' success this season.

"It remains to be seen," James told ESPN when asked about his planned participation in training camp and the preseason. "Obviously I want to be out there as much as I can ... but we know where I'm at and the coaching staff knows where I'm at as far as getting to a place where we're all good as far as getting on the court."

Dates to watch:

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the third-year team option for Dalton Knecht

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Frontcourt depth

Memphis over the past two seasons has been besieged by injuries.

And it hasn't gotten any better, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey undergoing surgery in the offseason. Edey had surgery on June 10 on his left ankle and Jackson on July 2 for turf toe.

Jackson was cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities and is expected to play in four to six weeks. Edey, meanwhile, is expected to return in six to nine weeks.

Without either player on the court, Memphis is left with a frontcourt of Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke and Jock Landale. Clarke had a high-grade PCL sprain in March and missed 18 games, including the first round of the playoffs. He will have another procedure to address knee synovitis and will be reevaluated in six weeks.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of Ja Morant, John Konchar and Brandon Clarke

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the third-year team option of Zach Edey

Extension candidates:

Ja Morant

Brandon Clarke (as of Oct. 1)

John Konchar (as of July 7)

Guaranteed contracts: 12

Partial/Non: 3

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: Tyler Herro and the offense

The Heat are in a unique situation with Herro.

The All-Star answered the call last season, playing a career-high 77 games and averaging at least 20 points for a fourth straight season. He shot a career-high 47.2% from the field and averaged a career-high 5.5 assists per game.

His production should warrant discussion on a long-term extension. He has two years left on his contract and is eligible starting on Oct. 1 to sign a three-year, $149.7 million extension. The first year of the extension in 2027-28 starts at $46.2 million, nearly $6 million less than the maximum allowed.

"Pay me now or pay me later, whatever it is," Heat president Pat Riley said after the season. "We've already talked about it. I talked about it with Tyler, and so we'll see what happens as we plan. The numbers are getting pretty big for a lot of guys. Max salaries in this league, who do they go to? I mean, who do they go to and who is really? If you're going to make $70 million a year, who are those five or 10 guys that deserve that? But Tyler definitely is deserving of the thought of an extension. But are we going to do it? We haven't committed to it, but we're going to discuss it and I've already talked to him about it. He's cool."

Paying Herro now comes with risk, considering the six-year veteran underwent surgery on his left ankle and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

If an extension is not reached, both sides would then be eligible to negotiate a four-year extension next summer for up to $207 million.

As for the offense, Miami traded for Norman Powell in the offseason, but there is still a void to fill with Herro now sidelined for the early part of the season. The Heat were minus-8.6 points per 100 possessions when Herro was off the court and went 12-21 after the Jimmy Butler trade, ranking in the bottom 10 in offensive efficiency. They were 14-26 in clutch games (3-12 after the trade) and lost a league-high nine games when leading by at least 15 points.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic

Oct. 22: The $978K salary protection of Pelle Larsson increases to full

Extension candidates:

Nikola Jovic

Norman Powell

Tyler Herro (as of Oct. 1)

Andrew Wiggins (as of Oct. 1)

Terry Rozier

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 2

Exhibit 10: 1

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Who starts at point guard, Kyle Kuzma and the final roster spot

There were already questions about who the Bucks' starting point guard would be this season, long before Damian Lillard was waived and stretched in July due to his Achilles injury

Who starts in his place could come down to Ryan Rollins, AJ Green or Kevin Porter Jr. Rollins started 19 regular-season games and Game 4 of the first-round series, and averaged 10.1 points and 3 assists, and shot 48.6% from the field and 45.2% on 3-pointers in those starts. Green, on the other hand, might be better suited for the sixth man role having started only seven of his 73 games last season. For a third straight season, he shot greater than 40% on 3-pointers. Porter has the most career starts (150) of the three players, mostly during his time with the Rockets.

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

There is no denying Kuzma was a disappointment, and especially in the postseason. In the first round, he shot 34.3% from the field and 20% on 3s. Prior to that, in the 2021 postseason with the Lakers, he shot 29.2% and 17.4%, respectively.

The final roster spot in Milwaukee was thought to come down to Andre Jackson Jr. or Amir Coffey, but then Milwaukee signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a one-year guaranteed contract.

The Bucks could still keep Jackson or Coffey, but likely at the cost of former second-round pick Tyler Smith.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Kyle Kuzma

Oct. 21: The contract of Andre Jackson Jr. becomes guaranteed

Extension candidates:

AJ Green

Andre Jackson Jr.

Kyle Kuzma

Guaranteed contracts: 13

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: The growth and development of Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Joan Beringer.

The Timberwolves gave up a future unprotected first-round pick to San Antonio with the hope that Dillingham would be the replacement for Mike Conley Jr. Dillingham is coming off an uneven rookie season in which he appeared in only 49 games and averaged just 10.5 minutes per game. With Conley in the last year of his contract, can Dillingham become a reliable rotational player and eventual starter?

Dillingham and Shannon will be relied on more with Nickeil Alexander-Walker departing for Atlanta. In the 12 regular-season games Shannon was in the rotation, he averaged eight points and shot 51.4% from the field. He followed up the 2024-25 season by averaging 22.7 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in three summer league games.

In just the first game of summer league, team executives took notice of Joan Beringer. He blocked 10 shots and has the ability to crack the rotation as a backup to Rudy Gobert.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Donte DiVincenzo

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team options of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham

Extension candidates:

Donte DiVincenzo

Leonard Miller

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 2

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Health and perimeter defense

The Pelicans went through an injury-plagued season, losing Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, Herbert Jones and Zion Williamson for extended periods of time.

The injuries led New Orleans to start 47 different lineups and win just 21 games.

All four players are under contract, but, once again, health will play a role if the Pelicans want to compete in the Western Conference.

Williamson has played in just 46% of regular-season games since being drafted No. 1 in 2019 and has never appeared in the playoffs. Murray tore his right ACL on Feb. 1 and had surgery four days later. Murphy and Jones will play in the preseason and are expected to be ready for the season opener. The Pelicans also got help at the guard position by drafting Jeremiah Fears and trading for Jordan Poole.

On the court, will the Pelicans' weakness be perimeter defense?

After All-NBA defender Jones, coach Willie Greene is relying on Poole, Murphy, Williams, Jordan Hawkins and rookie Micah Peavy.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contracts of Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the third-year team option of Yves Missi and fourth-year team option of Jordan Hawkins

Extension candidates:

Zion Williamson

Jordan Poole (as of Oct. 1)

Guaranteed contracts: 11

Partial/Non: 5

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Bench depth

After the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals, the priority this offseason was improving a bench that ranked last in minutes per game. Their starters, on the other hand, averaged 94 points, the second most since the 1986-87 season.

The quest to strengthen their reserves ranged from internal development of their former draft picks, Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek, to exploring trades and seeking lower-cost options in free agency.

Although Dadiet, Kolek, Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson remain, New York went out and signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in early July and also signed Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, Landry Shamet and Alex Len to non-guaranteed contracts.

On the surface it looks as if New York's bench has improved.

But because Yabusele signed for part of the tax midlevel exception, New York is hard-capped at the second apron. If the Knicks want to keep two of the players on non-guaranteed contracts, they'll have to trade either Dadiet, Kolek or McBride.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Karl-Anthony Towns

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Pacome Dadiet

Extension candidates:

Karl-Anthony Towns

Mitchell Robinson

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: Expectations, Nikola Topic and Ousmane Dieng

With any team coming off a championship, there is always the risk of a letdown.

But Oklahoma City does not fit the mold of the usual defending champion after handing out nearly $800 million in new contracts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell.

Though the Thunder return 14 out of 15 players from last season (Dillon Jones was traded to Washington), there is room to improve, with 12 of the returning players at 26 years old or younger.

One of those players is 2024 lottery pick Topic. The guard sat out last season rehabbing from a torn left ACL but averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 assists over six summer league games.

With such a deep roster, there is also the question of whether time has run out on Dieng. After landing at the 11th pick in the 2022 draft, Dieng has averaged just 14.6, 11.1 and 10.9 minutes in his three seasons, respectively. He had four games of double-digit points last season, including 21 against Milwaukee. He is extension eligible until Oct. 20 and will be a free agent next offseason.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend Ousmane Dieng

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Nikola Topic and fourth-year team option of Cason Wallace

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 5

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: Desmond Bane and health

When you trade four first-round picks for Bane and then extend Paolo Banchero on a $239 million contract, the goal is to compete for the playoffs -- and not just the final spot. The Bane addition has not only shifted the odds in the Eastern Conference but also addressed a weakness on the court for the Magic. Bane improves a roster that ranked last in 3-point shooting the previous two seasons. He shot greater than 38% from 3 the past five seasons.

Despite losing in the first round in consecutive seasons and not advancing to the second round since 2008-09, Orlando has the third-best odds to win the East, according to ESPN BET.

Last season, the Magic lost Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner to season-ending injuries. Suggs underwent surgery on March 2 to remove cartilage in his left knee and has played fewer than 54 games in three out of his first four seasons. Wagner was in consideration for Sixth Man of the Year before he tore his left ACL in December. He was averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 rebounds at the time.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the third-year team option of Tristan da Silva and fourth-year team options of Anthony Black and Jett Howard

Extension candidates:

None

Guaranteed contracts: 12

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Joel Embiid, Paul George and Quentin Grimes

The physical and emotional state of Embiid is one of the bigger storylines in training camp.

From a health perspective, Embiid has played 58 games the past two seasons, including 19 in 2024-25. He underwent surgery on his left knee in February 2024 and this past April.

Embiid also recently gave a lengthy interview to ESPN and talked about his distrust with the organization. "That goes back to the trust thing," he said. "Once you cross that -- you can't expect me to be part of a team meeting again. That's just not going to happen." Embiid was referring to information leaked after a team meeting last season.

The addition of George was supposed to help Philadelphia contend in the East. Instead, George played 41 games and averaged his fewest points since 2014-15. Since the 2019-20 season, George has played more than 60 games only once. He had left knee surgery on July 14 and his status to start the regular season is unclear. "I don't think there's a timeline," George said at media day, "just how the body is doing as we're ramping up the work."

The 76ers and Grimes continue to be at an impasse over their negotiations for a long-term contract. He has until Oct. 1 to sign a one-year $8.7 million qualifying offer and will remain a restricted free agent if the deadline passes. In the 28 games after he was traded, Grimes averaged 21.9 points on a career-high 46.9% shooting from the field. He had 16 games of 25-plus points or more.

Grimes continues to be affected by a lack of teams with money to spend, the 76ers' current finances and the logjam in the backcourt. In consecutive years, Philadelphia has drafted guards Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe. But McCain recently suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb and is out indefinitely.

Not including the qualifying offer, Philadelphia is $21.7 million below the second apron.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 1: The deadline for Quentin Grimes to sign a qualifying offer

Oct. 20: The contract of Adem Bona becomes guaranteed

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third year team option of Jared McCain

Extension candidates:

None

Guaranteed contracts: 13

Partial/Non: 2

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: The organizational reset and Mark Williams

There is a shift in roster-building philosophy under Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Gone are the days of a championship-or-bust mindset, trades for high-priced veterans (Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal) at the cost of draft capital, limited financial flexibility and veteran coach hires (Frank Vogel, Mike Budenholzer).

Those principles are now replaced with a first-year head coach (Jordan Ott), a revamped front office, nine players age 26 years old or younger and roster optionality. The Suns are no longer a first- or second-apron team.

"We have young players that are ascending instead of players that are descending," Ishbia told the local "Burns & Gambo Show." "We have players that want to be here, that are buying into the Phoenix Suns' culture." One of those players Ishbia is referring to is Williams. Acquired in a draft-night trade with Charlotte, Williams is rookie-extension eligible until Oct. 20. After the All-Star break, Williams averaged 28.6 minutes, 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.3 blocks. His 44 games played were a career high.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams

Oct. 31: The deadline to exercise the third-year team option of Ryan Dunn

Extension candidates:

Dillon Brooks

Nick Richards

Mark Williams

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 2

What to watch for: The starting five and future financial flexibility

With the emergence of Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara, does Portland shift Jerami Grant to a sixth-man role?

Since he was acquired from Detroit in 2022, Grant has never come off the bench in Portland.

He played fewer than 50 games last season for only the second time in his career and shot below 40% for the first time since his rookie season. He also saw his point production decline from 21.0 to 14.4. Avdija averaged a career-high 16.9 points last season and started 54 games while Camara was named All-NBA second team defense last season. He had 11 games of three steals or more and started 78 games. Sharpe started 52 games last season and averaged 18.5 points.

The Jrue Holiday $34.8 million salary next season took a significant bite out of the Trail Blazers' cap flexibility. Portland could still have room next season but only if Sharpe and Camara do not sign extensions.

Sharpe is eligible through Oct. 20 and Camara June 30.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Shaedon Sharpe

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Donovan Clingan and fourth-year team option of Kris Murray and Scoot Henderson

Extension candidates:

Robert Williams

Shaedon Sharpe

Matisse Thybulle

Rayan Rupert

Toumani Camara

Guaranteed contracts: 13

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 4

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Defense

The Kings went through an uneven 2024-25 season, firing head coach Mike Brown and then trading De'Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine.

Doug Christie, Brown's replacement, has a full training camp to evaluate a roster that struggled defensively, most noticeably after the trade deadline.

The Kings gave up 121 points per 100 possessions and were minus-7.1 when LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis shared the court. For comparison, Sacramento was plus-14.0 per 100 possessions when former King Jonas Valanciunas replaced Sabonis. The Kings also had the league's worst 3-point defense (38.1%) and gave up 14.5 3's per game this past season, which tied for sixth most in NBA history. Sacramento went 18-31 when outscored from 3.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Keegan Murray

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Devin Carter

Extension candidates:

Keegan Murray

Zach LaVine

Guaranteed contracts: 13

Partial/Non: 2

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama

We originally had the backcourt of Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper as the "what to watch for" in Spurs camp. Then Harper partially tore a ligament in his left thumb, requiring surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season but probably will sit out the preseason.

Outside of evaluating how the three players complement one another, the on-court chemistry of Fox and Wembanyama is next on the list.

The duo played only five games and 120 minutes together. In the small sample of possessions, they gave up 118.3 points per 100 possessions and were a minus-4.3.

Fox had surgery to repair the extensor tendon in his left fifth finger. He then announced on media day that he suffered a hamstring injury and could be out to start the regular season.

If Fox and Harper are not ready to start the season, expect a larger role for Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama was on pace to be named Defensive Player of the Year before he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 21. He had surgery in late March.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contracts of Jeremy Sochan

Oct. 21: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Stephon Castle and fourth-year team option of Victor Wembanyama

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 14

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Roster availability and defensive identity

Add Toronto to the list of teams where health will play a huge role in whether the Raptors can contend this season for a playoff spot.

Out of the five key players on the roster -- Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl -- only Quickley has played more than 64 games in a season since 2022-23. Because of an ankle injury Ingram suffered in New Orleans, this preseason will be the first time to see how he fits with the four players. Even without Ingram last season, the Raptors went 22-21 after Jan. 13. That improvement from the start of the season (they started 8-31) is a result of a defense that ranked second in efficiency and first in opponent effective field percentage since that date.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The last day to extend the contracts of RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Ja'Kobe Walter and fourth-year team option of Gradey Dick

Extension candidates:

RJ Barrett (as of Oct. 1)

Ochai Agbaji

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 3

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Taylor Hendricks and the final roster spot

Last season was supposed to be a breakout season for Hendricks.

In the 23 games the former top-10 pick started in 2023-24, Hendricks averaged 9.2 points, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.4% on 3-pointers.

Then three games into the 2024-25 regular season, the forward sustained a fractured right fibula and dislocated right ankle injury. He would eventually have surgery and sit out the remainder of the regular season.

Hendricks has been cleared to play, evident by his participation in the NBPA sanctuary runs in Spain this summer.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Walker Kessler

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team options of Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams and fourth-year team options of Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh

Extension candidates:

Guaranteed contracts: 15

Partial/Non: 1

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to watch for: Player development and final roster spot

The Wizards open training camp with open competition at every position and an unprecedented 10 players on first-round rookie contracts: Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington, Malaki Branham, Cam Whitmore, Will Riley, AJ Johnson, Kyshawn George and Dillon Jones. They have 13 players 26 years old or younger.

But two of those players, Coulibaly and Sarr, are likely sidelined for the preseason. Coulibaly had surgery on Sept. 12 to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb. Sarr suffered a calf injury on Sept. 1 and sat out the remainder of EuroBasket.

Besides evaluating their young players, the Wizards have to reduce their roster by one player before the start of the season. They have 15 players on guaranteed contracts and one player (Justin Champagnie) with no salary protection.

Dates to watch:

Oct. 20: The deadline to extend the contract of Malaki Branham

Oct. 31: The last day to exercise the third-year team option of Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and fourth-year team option of Cam Whitmore and Dillon Jones.

Extension candidates:

Exhibit 9, Exhibit 10 and Two-way contracts

The inclusion of an Exhibit 9 or 10 in a player contract was introduced in the 2017 collective bargaining agreement.

Exhibit 9

This type of contract protects a team in case a player is injured in training camp.

For example, the New York Knicks signed Marcus Morris Sr. and Landry Shamet to Exhibit 9 contracts in September. If either player is injured during training camp and then waived, New York is responsible for only $15,000 in salary.

But Tristan Thompson's non-guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers does not have an Exhibit 9. Thompson was not eligible because Cleveland at the time of the signing had fewer than 14 players (not including two-way) under contract. If Thompson suffers a season-ending injury, the Cavaliers are then responsible for his full salary.

Exhibit 10

A player who signs an Exhibit 10 is eligible to receive up to a $77,500 bonus (on top of his G League salary) if he signs a contract with an NBA team's G League affiliate upon being waived from the parent club. To receive the bonus, a player must remain with his G League team for at least 60 days.

Two-way contracts

Two-way contracts are considered an extension of the regular roster. Each team can have three players on two-way contracts without counting against the 15-man roster limit.

A two-way player will be paid a flat salary of $578,577 for the 2024-25 season.

The salary does not count toward the salary cap and luxury tax.

No player on a two-way contract may be on the active list for more than 50 games during the regular season.

The deadline to sign a two-way player is March 3.

Two-way players are not eligible for the playoffs.

Only players with three years of service or less can sign a two-way contract. A player with four years of service is also allowed to sign a two-way deal only if he missed a season because of an injury.