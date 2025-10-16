Open Extended Reactions

The NBA season begins Tuesday, but that isn't the only thing on the minds of league executives in the coming days.

The deadline for rookie extensions (and for veterans signed past this season) is 6 p.m. ET Monday, roughly 24 hours before the Houston Rockets travel to face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to tip off the 2025-26 season.

Heading into this season, we've already seen several players from the 2022 draft class sign extensions with their teams. Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. -- the first, second and third picks in that draft by the Orlando Magic, Thunder and Rockets, respectively -- signed long-term deals with those teams in July. As did Jalen Williams (No. 12 by OKC) this offseason and Nikola Jovic (No. 27 by the Miami Heat) last month. On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings and Keegan Murray (No. 4) settled on a five-year, $140 million pact, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Of the 15 players from that class who remain extension eligible between now and Monday, how many will also land long-term deals with their current teams?

Keep in mind, 14 out of the 25 players who signed rookie extensions in 2023 and 2024 signed on the last day eligible. And by Monday, teams will also have to reduce their rosters to 15 on standard contracts.

With all that in mind, we assessed the market for 10 of the biggest names in the rookie extension pool, laid out the most interesting negotiations left on the board and explained how we think they will each play out

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has been a huge success story for Atlanta. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Why an extension could get done: Daniels is a huge success story for Atlanta. He came to the Hawks last summer as part of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans and became the NBA's Most Improved Player last season while leading the league in steals (229, the most in a season by any player since Gary Payton in 1995-96). The Hawks were able to get a deal done at the deadline with Jalen Johnson last year, and it wouldn't be hard to see them find a way to get one done for Daniels. -- Tim Bontemps

Why it might not: His agent, Daniel Moldovan, is using the five-year, $150 million extension Jalen Suggs signed last year as the comparison for Daniels, while also assessing Trae Young's uncertain future in Atlanta. Daniels was named first-team All-Defense, finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting and increased his offensive production from 5.8 to 14.1 points. But Young has a $49 million player option next season and has been eligible to sign an extension since mid-June. -- Bobby Marks

What I would offer: Five years, $125 million. The contract would remain flat at $25 million per season. Factoring in the new contract for Daniels, and Young's player option, Atlanta would be $26 million below the luxury tax and comfortably beneath both aprons. -- Marks

Will it happen?: If last year's negotiations with Johnson are a guide -- where the two sides haggled over it and then got a deal done right before the deadline -- then this one probably will go right up to Monday's deadline. The guess here is something gets done, but landing on a number both sides agree on could be difficult. -- Bontemps

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Why an extension could get done: Braun has become an integral part of Denver's operation, helping the Nuggets win their first NBA title as a rookie and then stepping into the starting lineup last season in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's spot at shooting guard. He's the one clear long-term building block the Nuggets have. Watson, meanwhile, is a pogo-stick athlete who also brings an interesting skill set alongside Nikola Jokic, making him appealing for a long-term deal. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: The Nuggets shaved nearly $17 million off their cap ledger for next season after they traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson. But Denver is projected to be $24 million below the apron, not including new contracts for Braun and Watson, as they enter the first year of Aaron Gordon's extension. They could get $10 million in salary relief, but at the cost of waiving Jonas Valanciunas. The veteran's contract is guaranteed if he is on the roster past 11:59 p.m. ET on June 29. -- Marks

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

What I would offer: Let's first address the elephant in the room. Even if the Nuggets waive Valanciunas, Denver is still a second apron team if both Watson and Braun extend, and then the roster is filled out with players on minimum contracts. There is no dancing around that financial hurdle unless there is a trade to clear out money. As for Braun, team executives pointed to the five-year, $150 million extension Suggs signed with Orlando as the number to watch. But two red flags come with that. First, Suggs earned second-team All-Defense in 2024 and was paid because of his impact on the defensive end. Braun, on the other hand, averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks last season and became the first player since Buddy Hield in 2018-19 with at least 400 fast-break points. Second, Orlando at the time had the financial wiggle room to start Suggs at $35 million per season and the flexibility to improve its roster. The Nuggets do not have the same flexibility. A five-year, $126.5 million extension for Braun that starts at $21.8 million would be a solid compromise for both sides. Braun's salary next season ranks in the top 15 of shooting guards. Watson's extension is more difficult to project because of his upside (he just turned 23) and his role coming off the bench. A four-year, $54 million extension would be team-friendly, considering next year's salary is $3 million below the non-tax midlevel exception. -- Marks

Will it happen?: Braun's deal feels most likely to happen. He's too important to what Denver is trying to do, and cost certainty on his deal ahead of restricted free agency next summer will be critical. Though Watson is an intriguing player, given how Zeke Nnaji's extension has aged for the Nuggets, it would be a bit surprising if Denver does a similar thing with Watson now, particularly with how their finances look going forward. -- Bontemps

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

A deal for both Jaden Ivey (23) and Jalen Duren (0) will be difficult to accomplish. Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Why an extension could get done: Ivey was showing signs of improvement before an unfortunate leg injury cost him the final few months of last season. His skill set could pair nicely with Cade Cunningham in the backcourt moving forward. For Duren, the argument is simple: He's a 21-year-old who averaged a double-double in his first season under J.B. Bickerstaff, and both sides hope he can continue to improve this season and beyond. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: How much do the Pistons consider the broken left fibula Ivey suffered on Jan. 1? GM Trajan Langdon said before the start of training camp that there are no restrictions on Ivey, but that does not mean Detroit should take an aggressive stand with his next contract until it can evaluate him during the regular season. Duren's future comes down to not wanting to pay a center the high premium. Since 2020, there have been only two bigs -- Alperen Sengun and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- who have signed a non-max rookie extension starting at $20 million or more. -- Marks

What I would offer: The Pistons handed out a five-year, $269 million extension to Cunningham in 2024 but still have financial runway to sign both players to lucrative extensions and flexibility to improve either in free agency or a trade. A five-year, $112.5 million extension for Duren would start at $25.6 million and decline to $19.4 million in the last season. The contract takes into consideration what Duren accomplished in his first three seasons and also his upside. He is one of five players in NBA history with at least 100 career double-doubles before turning 22. The Ivey extension would be four years, $86.5 million, with an up-and-down structure. The first year's salary would start at $23.9 million, then decline to $19.3 million in the last year. Including a prior injury exclusion (exhibit 3) would protect Detroit if Ivey suffers another injury to the same leg. -- Marks

Will it happen?: It feels unlikely either of these will get done. There are just too many complicating factors in getting to a fair number for Ivey, making it more likely both sides will let this season play out and revisit next summer. And while Duren is young and showed improvement last season, there are questions about his rim protection long term and making a big bet on him now feels beyond what Detroit will ultimately do. It is also worth noting that this front office didn't draft either of these players. -- Bontemps

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Why an extension could get done: Eason is an analytical darling who has been consistent for the Rockets since being drafted No. 17 in 2022. Though it's likely he again comes off the bench this season, combo forwards with his skill set and ability to disrupt play at both ends are highly valued, and Houston has shown an ability to continually get its young core players locked into good contracts. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: The Rockets probably will consider Eason's season-ending surgery on his left leg in the 2023-24 season and the 22 games he sat out last season because of the same leg. He played all 82 games in his rookie season but only a combined 59 in the past two. Eason has started only 16 games and probably will be in that sixth-man role again this season. Houston also signed Jabari Smith to an extension that starts at $23.6 million next season, and is expected to sign Kevin Durant to an extension. -- Marks

What I would offer: Four years, $80 million. The apron era has taught teams to prioritize their own pending free agents and balance future finances. With Amen Thompson eligible to sign an extension next summer, it is hard to justify an average salary of $20 million or more for a player coming off the bench. -- Marks

Will it happen?: This feels as if it will get done eventually. With Eason's injury history, locking in some long-term financial security makes sense. Houston has locked up its young players under general manager Rafael Stone, so expect the Rockets to continue to do so. -- Bontemps

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said over the summer that Bennedict Mathurin, above, was going to be a starter with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Why an extension could get done: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said over the summer that Mathurin, the first single-digit draft pick the Pacers have had in a couple of generations, was going to be a starter with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season. For a team that tends to keep its talent in-house, getting a deal done with Mathurin could make sense. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: Mathurin's minutes and production should increase this season with Haliburton out. But can Indiana afford to pay the wing starter money when $80 million is already committed to Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell next season? Mathurin came off the bench in 60% of games played in the past three seasons. An extension would also put Indiana over the luxury tax and near the first apron in 2026-27. -- Marks

What I would offer: Four years, $68 million. Mathurin's production over the past three years should warrant an extension that pays an average of $17 million. The wing is one of four players of his draft class to score at least 3,000 points and he averaged 16 points for a second time in his three seasons in 2024-25, while leading all reserves in postseason points. But as we mentioned above, playing time next season and the Pacers' payroll have to be taken into consideration. -- Marks

Will it happen?: This one feels unlikely. Indiana, a team that hasn't paid the luxury tax in decades, already has $160 million committed to seven players next season -- leaving the Pacers with about $40 million to fill out the roster below the luxury tax, and without a clear starting center among the players currently under contract. Getting something done that Mathurin would accept now feels too rich for the Pacers within those constraints. -- Bontemps

Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns

Getting Mark Williams on a long-term contract with the Suns makes sense after they sent two first-round picks to get him from the Charlotte Hornets in June. Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Why an extension could get done: Phoenix has already shown a commitment to Williams by sending out two first-round picks -- the No. 29 pick this past June, plus a 2029 first-rounder -- to get him from the Charlotte Hornets. So, with that investment already in the bag, getting Williams on a long-term contract with the franchise would make some sense. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: Williams' health might be the most scrutinized in the NBA. The Lakers traded for Williams in February, only for him to fail his physical. After the trade was rescinded, Williams averaged 28.6 minutes, 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and a career high 1.3 blocks. He has never played more than 45 games in any season and has missed 116 games with various injuries (back, left foot and thumb). A likely approach is to evaluate Williams this season and then engage in contracts next summer when he is a restricted free agent. -- Marks

What I would offer: A three-year, $51 million extension. The contract would be a flat $17 million per season and include exhibit 3 (prior injury exclusion that protects the Suns if Williams has a foot or back injury). The last year of the contract would be non-guaranteed but would have a minutes clause that partially or fully protects the salary. For example, if Williams plays in 55 games in 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28, the contract would be fully guaranteed. If Williams reaches the criteria in one of the next three seasons, the protection would increase from zero to $5.66 million. -- Marks

Will it happen?: It's hard to see it happening, even with the investment in draft capital the Suns put in to get Williams. He's a talented lob catcher, but since he's already dealing with injury issues out of the gate and has played in only 106 games in his career, this seems as if it will be a wait-and-see situation. -- Bontemps

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Guard Shaedon Sharpe is a 6-foot-6 multifaceted wing who averaged 18.5 points last season. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Why an extension could get done: Sharpe was general manager Joe Cronin's first draft pick in 2022, and will play this season -- his fourth in the NBA -- at just 22 years old. He's also a 6-foot-6 multifaceted wing who averaged 18.5 points last season. Add that up, and it's easy to see why Portland would want to keep him as part of its program moving forward. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: Cap flexibility next offseason. Even after trading for Jrue Holiday and then signing Damian Lillard, Portland has $129 million in salary. The salary cap is projected to be $166 million. But Sharpe has a $25.2 million cap hold as a free agent, meaning Portland is already over the cap. The Blazers would have to let Sharpe walk in free agency to free up room. -- Marks

What I would offer: Four years, $105 million. The contract seems rich, but I am betting on Sharpe's upside. In his first two seasons combined, he scored 1,299 points, and scored 1,335 points last season. He became the first Trail Blazer to have seven career 30-point games before turning 22. The contract would start at $29 million and then decline each season, with the last year being $23.5 million. The Trail Blazers would be $40 million below the luxury tax, leaving them enough room to sign Toumani Camara to a contract and also have access to the non-tax midlevel exception. -- Marks

Will it happen?: The bet here is this one gets done. The Blazers have added veterans to augment their young core, but Portland has expressed a belief that it can build upon its strong second half from last season. Keeping Sharpe and building on that momentum moving forward is part of that plan. -- Bontemps

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Getting Walker Kessler’s extension done would ensure Utah’s rebuild would be anchored by a player who has shown dominant rim protection prowess under coach Will Hardy. Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Why an extension could get done: Getting Kessler's extension done would allow the president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge, to ink a player who was a key part of the Rudy Gobert trade three years ago and keep him with the franchise through the end of the decade. It would also ensure Utah's rebuild would be anchored by a player who has shown dominant rim protection prowess under coach Will Hardy. -- Bontemps

Why it might not: Getting selected outside of the lottery and then outplaying your first-round contract comes with a downside. Because Kessler was selected with the 22nd pick in 2022, his free agent cap hold next season is a modest $14.7 million. That means if the Jazz signed Kessler to a starting salary of $25 million for next season, they would then lose $10 million in cap flexibility. Including the Kessler hold, Utah projects to have a minimum of $50 million in room. -- Marks

What I would offer: Five years, $116 million. The extension would be a win-win for both sides. For Kessler, the $20 million starting salary next season ranks in the top 15 among all centers. The Jazz, on the other hand, would lose only $4 million in cap flexibility next summer. -- Marks

Will it happen?: This one is unlikely. Both sides have signaled it won't happen, and Kessler's low cap hold for next summer without an extension will make him a valuable trade option or a valuable player for the Jazz to retain and build around as they begin to move into the next phase of their rebuild under Ainge. -- Bontemps