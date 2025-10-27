Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to sign center Charles Bassey via the hardship exception, sources told ESPN on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies have Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey sidelined for extended periods, clearing the way for a 10-day hardship signing.

Bassey has played four NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers and spent the past three years with the Spurs.

Bassey, who will turn 25 on Tuesday, averaged 4.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in a strong preseason performance with the Atlanta Hawks.