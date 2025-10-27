        <
        >

          Sources: Grizzlies adding Charles Bassey via hardship exception

          • Shams CharaniaOct 27, 2025, 12:20 AM
            Close
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          The Memphis Grizzlies are planning to sign center Charles Bassey via the hardship exception, sources told ESPN on Sunday night.

          The Grizzlies have Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey sidelined for extended periods, clearing the way for a 10-day hardship signing.

          Bassey has played four NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers and spent the past three years with the Spurs.

          Bassey, who will turn 25 on Tuesday, averaged 4.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in a strong preseason performance with the Atlanta Hawks.