Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic received good news on his right elbow injury Tuesday, when an MRI revealed only a contusion/laceration, the team announced.

The Heat said Jovic is day-to-day.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who missed his third straight game Monday with a lingering right big toe injury, also underwent an MRI and remains day-to-day with a contusion.

Jovic walked off the court with a splint-like device over his right arm after he took a hard foul while driving to the basket late in the first quarter of a 106-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. He fell hard to the floor, and after being tended to by the Heat training staff, he exited for the locker room for additional evaluation.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said afterward that Jovic's elbow was bleeding and that he "lost all feeling in his hand because it was a massive stinger."

The injury occurred just 12 seconds after Jovic entered Monday's game. He is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.

The Heat begin a three-game road trip Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.