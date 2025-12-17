Nikola Jokić stuffs the stat sheet with 39 points and a triple-double as Denver outlasts Houston in overtime. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA on Tuesday said officials made three incorrect calls in the last two minutes of overtime in the Nuggets' 128-125 win over the Houston Rockets, with all three favoring Denver.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had called out the officiating following the game, saying the referees working had "no business being out there" and that crew chief Zach Zarba was "acting star struck."

"Just in general, I think, most poorly officiated game I've seen in a long time," Udoka said.

According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, fouls against the Rockets' Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson should not have been called while one against Denver's Tim Hardaway Jr. should have been.

Durant was called for a foul after blocking Nikola Jokic's shot attempt with 1:40 remaining in overtime, which gave the Nuggets star a pair of free throws that put Denver up 126-121. The NBA said Tuesday it was a clean block.

Then, with just over one minute remaining, Hardaway got away with a shove of Alperen Sengun that should've resulted in a loose ball foul, according to the report.

Finally, with 47 seconds remaining and the Nuggets up 126-122, Thompson should not have been called for a personal foul against Jamal Murray on a steal attempt. The call resulted in two free throws for Murray.

One of the most crucial calls in the game, a foul against Thompson for tripping Hardaway that resulted in a game-tying free throw for the Nuggets in the waning seconds of regulation, was not reviewed by the report. However it was challenged by Houston during the game and upheld upon review.