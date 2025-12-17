Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Rockets coach Ime Udoka was fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Houston's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets on Monday, the NBA said Wednesday.

Udoka said in the postgame news conference that the game was "the most poorly officiated (he's) seen in a long time" and took a shot at each official.

"Two (refs) have no business being out there and crew chief (Zach Zarba) was acting starstruck, so you're seeing all kinds of inconsistent calls, and I'm sure we should've got a few more techs," Udoka said after the game.

The fine comes after the NBA's Last Two Minute Report revealed that there were three incorrect calls in overtime, all of which favored Denver. The report stated that the officials missed a call against Denver's Tim Hardaway Jr., and Houston's Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant were incorrectly called for fouls.

Thompson and Durant's fouls gave Denver four free throws. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both went 2 for 2 and extended the lead to 128-122 with 47.2 seconds remaining.

Jokic had his 12th triple-double of the season and the Nuggets got their fifth consecutive win.