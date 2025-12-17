Stephen A. Smith voices his excitement for the Knicks after their NBA Cup victory over the Spurs. (1:31)

Queue up the Jay-Z and Alicia Keys landmark hit, "Empire State of Mind."

On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks won the NBA Cup after a 124-113 championship win over the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas.

New York's first in-season tournament championship in franchise history also marks the franchise's first trophy since 1973, when it won the NBA Finals in five games against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Knicks hoisted the NBA Cup and champagne corks were popped to celebrate the championship, New York center Karl-Anthony Towns virtually celebrated with Knicks superfans Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet.

Via FaceTime, Towns posted screenshots of his calls with Chalamet and Stiller on his Instagram story, with his medal, championship hat and NBA Cup in his hand alongside his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods.

"Marty Supreme Approved," Towns wrote on the story, referring to Chalamet's latest film, "Marty Supreme," set to released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Chalamet and Stiller are some of the Knicks' biggest celebrity superfans, along with Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan. The two have faithfully attended almost every Knicks game -- their passionate fandom going viral on multiple occasions during the team's 2025 playoff run.

Towns. averaging 22.4 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks in the 2025-26 regular season, pitched in a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Guard OG Anunoby led New York with 28 points, shooting 50% from deep. Jalen Brunson added 25 points and eight assists of his own.

New York outscored San Antonio 35-19 in the fourth quarter after trailing by five to secure the championship.