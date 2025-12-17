Stephen A. Smith voices his excitement for the Knicks after their NBA Cup victory over the Spurs. (1:31)

The New York Knicks have decided against hanging a banner at Madison Square Garden for winning the NBA Cup, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Although Knicks head coach Mike Brown intimated a banner would go up, a decision was made against it shortly after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

The past two winners, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, have banners in their respective arenas. The Knicks haven't hung a team banner since winning the Eastern Conference in 1999.

"There's a lot of positives about it," Brown said in the aftermath. "But the most positive is being able to hang a banner up in MSG, the most iconic arena in the league."

Most of the players seemed largely indifferent about it. Karl-Anthony Towns said the Knicks would celebrate that one night before going back to business as usual. They will be in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Jalen Brunson, who was named tournament MVP, seemed to echo Towns' sentiments, as the Knicks have designs on playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

"I don't think we're having a parade," he said. "We're going to enjoy this. But once we leave tomorrow, we're moving on."