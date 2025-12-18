        <
        >

          Sources: Hawks' Trae Young to return Thu. after 22-game absence

          • Shams Charania
            Close
            Shams Charania
            Senior NBA Insider
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.
          • Ohm Youngmisuk
            Close
            Ohm Youngmisuk
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Ohm Youngmisuk has covered the Giants, Jets and the NFL since 2006. Prior to that, he covered the Nets, Knicks and the NBA for nearly a decade. He joined ESPNNewYork.com after working at the New York Daily News for almost 12 years and is a graduate of Michigan State University.
              Follow him on Twitter »
            Follow on X
          Dec 18, 2025, 07:56 PM

          Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will make his return Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN.

          Young has been out since Oct. 29 since suffering a sprained right MCL in a win at Brooklyn. The Hawks went 13-9 without Young but now get their All-Star point guard back.

          Young, the reigning NBA assists champion, is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists this season.

          He was upgraded to probable after he was a full participant in practice Wednesday. It was his second practice after he scrimmaged with the Skyhawks, Atlanta's G League affiliate, on Tuesday.

          "It's my knee, something that had to take a little more time than some other injuries," Young told reporters after practice in Atlanta on Wednesday. "... I feel good. [My conditioning is] going to get better as you play. They wouldn't even allow me to come back or even be close to coming back if my conditioning wasn't right or close to it."

          Atlanta is 15-12 overall despite dealing with numerous injuries over the past month. Young has missed 22 straight games.

          Young said during his time out, he saw how the Hawks thrived at times and how to sustain that while adding to areas that the team has struggled without him.

          "I see certain things that our team is doing really good that I want to keep allowing our team to do," he said. "But then there are times when we are struggling or times when it looks kind of tough on guys, and I want to make it easier for them.

          "For me since Day 1, I've always felt I was a puzzle piece to the big puzzle. I never felt like I was the whole puzzle. I'm about to come back and do the same thing, just be another piece to the puzzle and try to fit in."