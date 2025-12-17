Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to turn themselves from a team with a great record to an actually great team, their coach, JJ Redick, has turned to his stars to give more on the defensive end.

And with about a week for that talk between Redick and Luka Doncic and LeBron James to have a chance to root itself, Doncic acknowledged the need for it.

"It was good," Doncic said after practice Wednesday when asked about the meeting with Redick. "We talked about a lot, not just that, but he was right. You got to get a little bit more, especially from the star players. So that's on us. That's on me. And we just got to give more, especially at the start the game. We got to start the game better."

Despite possessing the No. 3 record in the Western Conference at 18-7, L.A. has floundered defensively -- ranking 20th in the league in defensive rating, 23rd in opponent's fastbreak points allowed and 28th in opponent's 3-point percentage.

With the schedule opening up to allow for practice time after the Lakers failed to advance past the NBA Cup quarterfinals, Redick challenged not only Doncic and James, but the entire team, to tighten up -- and toughen up -- defensively.

Through on-court instruction and a pointed film session last week, Redick and his coaching staff showed the Lakers where they were lacking and what the expectations would be moving forward.

The first test since the team looked under the hood of its defense came Sunday on the road against the Phoenix Suns, and L.A. won 116-114, fueled by limiting the Suns to just 15 points in the third quarter, including a nearly eight-minute scoreless stretch.

"I think in Phoenix, we did a pretty good job," Doncic said. "The plan was focused on ourselves and defensive mentality, so I think we did a pretty good job."

In reviewing the game tape from the win in Phoenix, Redick showed L.A. the defensive standard for which it should strive.

"We should be like that," Doncic said. "Like JJ said, 'We told on ourselves' and we should look at that clip. Phoenix is one of the most physical teams in the NBA, so we did a pretty good job there."

Next up for the Lakers is a road game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, a team L.A. barely beat, 108-106, when they clashed last month.

Redick said it will be another defensive litmus test for L.A., despite Utah's 10-15 record.

"They know how to manipulate stuff when you switch," Redick said Wednesday. "[Lauri] Markkanen is really good. And then when they can create an advantage off of off-ball screening, they have guys that can really shoot the basketball. So, you have to be super disciplined against them with their off-ball actions."