The New York Knicks won't hang a banner at Madison Square Garden, but the accolades from winning the NBA Cup keep rolling in.

The Knicks' Jalen Brunson, who won Most Valuable Player honors, and Karl-Anthony Towns were selected by media to the NBA Cup All-Tournament Team along with the Lakers' Luka Doncic, Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Brunson averaged 33.2 points and 5.8 assists on 53% shooting and 46% from the 3-point line. His 40-point game against Orlando in the semifinals was a season high, and he added eight assists in a 132-120 win.

Towns averaged 21.1 points and 10.9 rebounds with shooting splits of 48/37/90. His best game came against the Miami Heat with 39 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 140-132 victory.

The Knicks went 6-1 in Cup play with victories over playoff hopefuls San Antonio, Orlando, Toronto and Miami. They also defeated Charlotte and Milwaukee in East Group C to earn a trip to Las Vegas.