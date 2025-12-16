Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka was irate at the officiating in his team's 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, saying it was "the most poorly officiated game I've seen in a long time."

It was a tightly called game, with both teams combining for 59 free throw attempts and Denver's two centers -- Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas -- fouling out.

The most crucial call, however, happened with 2.3 seconds remaining in regulation and Denver down 117-116. Before the Nuggets could inbound the ball for the final possession, Amen Thompson was called for an away-from-play foul after he appeared to trip Tim Hardaway Jr. Houston challenged the call but it was upheld and Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray made the free throw to tie the game.

"Just in general I think, most poorly officiated game I've seen in a long time," Udoka said after the game. "[Officials Natalie Sago and Jamahl Ralls] have no business being out there and [crew chief Zach Zarba] was acting star struck. You're seeing all kind of inconsistent calls and I'm sure we should've gotten a few more techs."

It was a wild couple of minutes leading up to the call, with the final 1:40 of regulation seeing four ties and four lead changes. In overtime, the Nuggets took a 124-117 lead after a Spencer Jones 3 with 2:59 remaining, but the Rockets clawed back, getting within three with the ball and 13 seconds remaining. Alperen Sengun missed a contested 24-foot 3 with 4.9 seconds remaining, allowing Denver to hold on for the victory.

"I mean, it's a physical game," Murray said of the officiating after the game, according to the Denver Post. "It's tough for the refs to call both sides, like, dead even. I think they missed some calls on our end, and they missed some calls on their end, so I don't really think that was an issue tonight."

Jokic finished with 39 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 12th triple-double and Murray added 35 points while going 14 of 15 at the free throw line.

Sengun paced the Rockets with 33 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season. Kevin Durant added 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five blocks for Houston, which lost its third consecutive road game.

A Nuggets team that was already down two starters in Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) played much of the game without starting guard Peyton Watson, who left six minutes into the first quarter after suffering a right trunk contusion.

The victory gave the Nuggets sole possession of second-place in the Western Conference at 19-6. They are 4.5 games back from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.