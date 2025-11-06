Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will miss Friday night's game in Denver because of a lingering illness he picked up following the team's recent road trip to Milwaukee and Indianapolis.

Their matchup with the Nuggets is also their NBA Cup opener.

Curry started feeling symptoms leading into the Warriors' home game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. He played through it and scored 28 points in 34 minutes, but admitted postgame - coughing and sniffling through a short press conference - that his gas tank was on empty in the second half.

The team immediately ruled Curry out of their Wednesday night game in Sacramento (an eventual loss) and will now miss Curry for a second straight game against a conference opponent.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he texted with Curry and the 17th-year guard told him his symptoms had only been worsening.

Curry isn't expected to make the trip to Denver, resting at home prior to a Sunday night game against the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are expected to make the trip to Denver.

Green is listed as probable with a rib contusion. Butler is questionable with a lower back strain. Both missed the loss to the Kings but are "hopeful" to return against the Nuggets, Kerr said.