Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss a third straight game because of an illness. He was ruled out two hours prior to their Sunday night home matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Curry came down with the illness after the Warriors' recent road trip to Indianapolis and Milwaukee. He played through it in a Tuesday night home win over the Phoenix Suns but said his tank was on empty in the second half. Curry stayed home during the Warriors' road losses in Sacramento on Wednesday and Denver on Friday.

After four days of rest, Curry was initially deemed questionable against the Pacers, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said pregame that the medical staff opted to take the cautious approach and ruled him out.

Curry will work out on the team's practice court Sunday night and again Monday morning, Kerr said. If Curry responds well, Kerr said there's hope he can return Tuesday night in Oklahoma City for the first game of a five-city, six-game road trip.

The Warriors opened the season 4-1 but have lost four out of their past five games, dropping to 5-5. Including the playoffs, they've lost eight straight games without Curry but are facing a Pacers team missing a chunk of its rotation Sunday night. Pascal Siakam, among others, is out after Indiana lost in Denver on Saturday night to drop to 1-8. Its lone win came against the Warriors.