Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a left groin strain, and he will be considered day-to-day after and evaluated daily, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Banchero underwent an MRI on Thursday that confirmed the groin strain he suffered during the first half of Wednesday night's win over the New York Knicks.

Banchero will continue to be evaluated. The forward is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.

After a slow 1-4 start, the Magic have won five of their past seven games.