James Harden scores 35 points in the first half to pace the Clippers against the Hornets. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- James Harden made 10 3-pointers and scored 55 points, the most in LA Clippers history, to help beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-116 on Saturday.

It was the 25th 50-point game in Harden's 17-year career, tying Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50-point games in NBA history, according to ESPN Research. Charles Smith and Bob McAdoo previously held the Clippers' scoring record with 52 points.

Ivica Zubac added 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Harden, 36, erupted for 27 points in the opening quarter on five 3s, helping the Clippers build a 14-point first-half lead and erase a fast start by the Hornets, who made seven of their first eight shots.

Rookie Kon Knueppel had 26 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost five straight. Brandon Miller returned from a 13-game absence due to a shoulder injury and finished with 21 points.

Charlotte pulled within 74-72 in the third quarter, but the momentum changed when LaMelo Ball exited the game with his fourth foul.

With Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner leaving the game early with an ankle injury, the Clippers leaned on Zubac's size advantage over Moussa Diabate in the third quarter, resulting in back-to-back dunks. Then came Harden's signature moment, as he drilled his eighth 3 on a step-back jumper over two defenders, drawing a foul on Diabate for a 4-point play.

Harden's 55-point outing was the 11th-highest scoring game of his career and tied for the highest-scoring game this season with leading MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Harden's career high is 61 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.