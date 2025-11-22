Open Extended Reactions

The LA Clippers are planning to have star forward Kawhi Leonard return to action in Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

Leonard is missing his 10th straight game Saturday afternoon as the Clippers play at the Charlotte Hornets. He has been out since suffering a sprained right ankle and foot Nov. 3 against the Miami Heat.

A source said Leonard must still go through his pregame routine Sunday before he is set to play.

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Thursday that Leonard participated in Wednesday's practice in Orlando, doing noncontact work, and was feeling good.

Injuries have repeatedly affected Leonard ever since the two-time NBA Finals MVP joined the Clippers in 2019. He missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a serious right knee injury and missed the first 34 games of last season due to problems with the same knee.

Leonard has played in six games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

