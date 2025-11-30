INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Dallas Mavericks' injury list expanded during pregame warmups, when forward P.J. Washington sprained his right ankle.

Washington suffered the injury when he landed on a basketball minutes before the opening tip Saturday against the LA Clippers.

Washington was a late scratch from the starting lineup. He was ruled out for the game midway through the first quarter.

Dallas was already without its top three big men.

Anthony Davis sat out the second night of the back-to-back after returning from a monthlong absence due to a left calf strain in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Daniel Gafford, who has been dealing with soreness in his right ankle since he sprained it during the first practice of training camp, was unavailable due to ankle injury management.

Dereck Lively II did not make the road trip with the team. He is being evaluated for swelling and discomfort in his surgically repaired right foot.

Washington is averaging career highs of 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds.