Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-102 on Thursday for their third win over the defending NBA champs in the past two weeks.

The Spurs also defeated the Thunder in an NBA Cup semifinal Dec. 13 and in San Antonio on Tuesday. The teams meet again Jan. 13 in Oklahoma City.

Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Stephon Castle had 19 points and seven assists for the Spurs (23-7). San Antonio shot 53.6% from the field and held the Thunder to 38.9% shooting.

It was San Antonio's eighth straight win and Oklahoma City's second home loss of the season. The Thunder entered the day at the top of the Western Conference standings, with the Spurs in second.

The Thunder are 0-3 against the Spurs and 26-2 vs. everyone else; it's the first time that a team's had three of its first five losses in a season come against a single opponent since 1966-67, according to ESPN Research.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points, but the reigning league MVP made just 7 of 19 field goals. He scored at least 20 points for the 102nd consecutive game.

Isaiah Hartenstein had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City started the season 24-1, tied for the league's best record ever through 25 games. The Thunder are 2-4 since, including the three losses to the Spurs. It's the first time the Thunder has lost consecutive games by at least 15 points since 2021-22, when they won just 24 games.

The Thunder made their first seven field goals and went up 18-12 before Fox helped the Spurs fight back. His 21 points in the first half helped San Antonio head into the break with a 69-60 lead.

The Spurs pushed the lead to 85-68 midway through the third quarter, and a dunk by Dylan Harper late in the quarter put the Spurs up 91-74. The Spurs led 95-79 at the end of the period and maintained control from there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.