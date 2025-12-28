Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis will remain out for Monday's game at Oklahoma City Thunder but is nearing a return and will be listed as day-to-day, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Porzingis has been out for the last two weeks, but the Hawks said the center has been continuing to progress in his recovery from an illness. He will not travel to Oklahoma City with the Hawks, who lost their sixth straight game against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

A return by Porzingis, who is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 13 games this season, would give some much-needed size to the Hawks (15-18).

While with the Boston Celtics last season, the veteran big man was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. Porzingis and his doctors found solutions over the summer to manage his health, and he entered this season saying he felt good and confident he was past what ailed him.

Porzingis was severely slowed last season and averaged just 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 21 minutes in 11 playoff games for the Celtics.