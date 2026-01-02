Warriors without Curry, Butler, Green vs. Thunder

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green for their Friday night home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Green is resting and Curry tweaked his left ankle late in the team's Wednesday afternoon win in Charlotte. Butler wasn't initially listed on the injury report but popped up on Friday with an illness.

It is the front side of a home back-to-back for the Warriors after returning from a road trip to Toronto, Brooklyn and Charlotte. They face the Jazz on Saturday night. They are hopeful all three will be available against Utah.

The Friday night game against the Thunder is on Prime Video. The NBA has a recently implemented player participation policy for its stars on nationally televised games. Butler and Curry have been All-Stars in the previous three seasons, so they qualify, meaning the league could fine them $100,000 if they deem their absences illegitimate.

Curry called his ankle twist against the Hornets a "little blast from the past" but said he would be all right. He has had infamous ankle issues in the past. The team said Butler woke up Friday morning feeling under the weather.

The Warriors have won five of their past six games, climbing back to 18-16. Ten of their first 11 January games are at home.