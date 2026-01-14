        <
        >

          NBA teams with most consecutive games at 100-plus points

          In the 2025-26 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves surpassed the Atlanta Hawks for third on the list of most consecutive games scoring 100-plus points. David Berding/Getty Images
          • Matt Pugliese
          Jan 14, 2026, 11:33 PM

          Scoring 100 points is the sign of a strong NBA offense. No team knows this better than the Denver Nuggets, who scored 100-plus points in 136 games from January 1981 to December 1982.

          In January 2026, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 100 points in their 99th consecutive game. They sit in third place, trailing only the Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, for the most consecutive games scoring 100-plus points in NBA history.

          As the Timberwolves continue to make their mark on history, check out other teams with the most consecutive games scoring 100-plus points below:

          • Denver Nuggets, 136, January 1981-December 1982

          • San Antonio Spurs, 129, December 1978-March 1980

          • Minnesota Timberwolves, 99, December 2024-present

          • Atlanta Hawks, 94, December 2022-January 2024

          • Milwaukee Bucks, 83, February 2019-February 2020

          • Indiana Pacers, 81, March 2023-March 2024

          • Cincinnati Royals, 81, November 1960-November 1961

          • San Antonio Spurs, 80, February 1983-February 1984

          • Cincinnati Royals, 79, December 1961-December 1962

          • Philadelphia 76ers, 78, November 1966-October 1967

