NBA teams with most consecutive games at 100-plus points

Scoring 100 points is the sign of a strong NBA offense. No team knows this better than the Denver Nuggets, who scored 100-plus points in 136 games from January 1981 to December 1982.

In January 2026, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 100 points in their 99th consecutive game. They sit in third place, trailing only the Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, for the most consecutive games scoring 100-plus points in NBA history.

As the Timberwolves continue to make their mark on history, check out other teams with the most consecutive games scoring 100-plus points below:

Denver Nuggets, 136, January 1981-December 1982

San Antonio Spurs, 129, December 1978-March 1980

Minnesota Timberwolves, 99, December 2024-present

Atlanta Hawks, 94, December 2022-January 2024

Milwaukee Bucks, 83, February 2019-February 2020

Indiana Pacers, 81, March 2023-March 2024

Cincinnati Royals, 81, November 1960-November 1961

San Antonio Spurs, 80, February 1983-February 1984

Cincinnati Royals, 79, December 1961-December 1962

Philadelphia 76ers, 78, November 1966-October 1967

