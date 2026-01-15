Cooper Flagg awkwardly rolls his ankle and limps off the court back to the locker room. (0:29)

DALLAS -- Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg did not return after halftime of Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets because of a sprained left ankle.

The team announced early in the third quarter that Flagg, the No. 1 draft pick, had been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Flagg twisted the ankle while defending Denver's Peyton Watson on a drive with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter.

Flagg, who was called for a foul on the play, limped off the floor and straight into the tunnel with Mavs athletic trainer Jana Austin following him.

Flagg returned with 2:35 remaining but winced on multiple occasions while playing the rest of the quarter.

It was the second consecutive game that Flagg twisted that ankle. He returned in Monday's win over the Brooklyn Nets after getting the ankle retaped.

Flagg, the Rookie of the Year favorite who is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, has played all but one game this season despite dealing with multiple injuries. His lone absence was because of illness in a Nov. 19 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Mavs also lost center Daniel Gafford to a sprained right ankle early in the third quarter. That ankle has bothered him since he sprained it during the first practice of training camp.