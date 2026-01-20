Jalen Green returns from hamstring strain for Suns vs. 76ers

Open Extended Reactions

Jalen Green is on track to play in just his third game for the Phoenix Suns in Tuesday night's road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green has been dealing with a right hamstring strain that he originally suffered during training camp. After making his season debut in early November, Green played just two games before aggravating the injury and has been sidelined for the past two months.

Suns coach Jordan Ott confirmed that Green would be coming off the bench against the Sixers, who will be without center Joel Embiid due to rest.

The Suns acquired Green as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets before the season. He had an exciting debut for Phoenix, scoring 29 points in 23 minutes in a win over the LA Clippers on Nov. 6.

Phoenix has played well in Green's absence, blowing past all preseason expectations to challenge for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

The Rockets drafted Green with the No. 2 pick in 2021. The 23-year-old is in his fifth NBA season.