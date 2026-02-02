Durant out vs. Pacers after stepping on fan's foot

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- All-Star forward Kevin Durant will not play for the Houston Rockets on Monday night after spraining his left ankle when he stepped on a fan's foot during a recent game.

Coach Ime Udoka provided the update about 90 minutes before his team was scheduled to play at the Indiana Pacers, saying Durant "tweaked" the ankle. He provided no timetable for a return.

Durant was picked as an All-Star reserve Sunday, his 16th All-Star selection. He played nearly 38½ minutes in Saturday's 111-107 victory over Dallas. Reed Sheppard was expected to replace Durant in the lineup.

Durant has not previously sat out a game this season because of injuries. He sat out two games in November for personal reasons. The 37-year-old Durant is averaging a team-best 26.2 points.