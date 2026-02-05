Sources: Nets waive Cam Thomas, making him a free agent

Open Extended Reactions

The apparent contentious relationship between Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas and the franchise came to an end with the team releasing Thomas, allowing him to enter free agency, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Thomas is averaging 15.6 points in 24 games this season (eight starts), after missing 20 games due to a left hamstring strain.

"Super excited ready to actually help and contribute to another team," Thomas told ESPN Andscape's Marc Spears. "My next team is getting elite scoring, good playmaking and a good combo guard."

Thomas took a $5.9 million qualifying offer over the summer after the two sides failed to come to terms on a contract agreement. He averaged 24 points and 3.8 assists in 25 games last season, suffering from similar hamstring issues.

It gives Thomas a jump start on free agency after dealing with restricted free agency, with the Nets having the option to match any offer sheet.

Now, Thomas is free to even sign with a contender as a scorer off the bench or perhaps in a starting role.

The relationship with the Nets seemed to sour when Thomas was pulled from a Jan. 23 game against the Celtics for refusing to shoot when the shot clock was running down, preferring to pass.