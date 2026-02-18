Mike Conley back with Wolves two weeks after being traded

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their cost-cutting move with point guard Mike Conley by signing the 19-year veteran Wednesday, two weeks after trading him.

Conley was first sent in a three-team deal to the Chicago Bulls, who then packaged him with Coby White in a swap with the Charlotte Hornets the following day. The day after that, Conley was waived.

Being traded twice made Conley eligible to rejoin the Timberwolves, who were thus able to sign him to a minimum contract after lowering their luxury tax bill beneath the first apron by jettisoning his original salary. Getting under the first apron and the rules around it allowed the Timberwolves the salary cap flexibility to acquire guard Ayo Dosunmu in a separate deal with the Bulls.

Conley's production and playing time have dwindled this season, but he has long been a revered presence on the team for his leadership, savvy and experience. He's a four-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award and a two-time teammate of the year honoree by the league.

The Timberwolves (34-22) are in sixth place in the Western Conference. They host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in their first game after the All-Star break