Who are the best prospects of the 2021 NFL draft class? Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 player here, but don't sleep on all the playmakers who headline this group. Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all score high grades.

Scouts Inc. powers ESPN's DraftCast rankings, and its board goes hundreds of prospects deep every year. Here is the full list for 2021, along with each prospect's grade in parentheses.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (97)

2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (94)

3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (94)

4. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (93)

5. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (93)

6. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (93)

7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (93)

8. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (93)

9. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (92)

10. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (92)

11. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (91)

12. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ILB, Notre Dame (91)

13. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC (91)

14. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (91)

15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (90)

16. Micah Parsons, ILB, Penn State (90)

17. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (90)

18. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan (90)

19. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (90)

20. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (90)

21. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (90)

22. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (90)

23. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (90)

24. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (90)

25. Jamin Davis, ILB, Kentucky (90)

26. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (89)

27. Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa (89)

28. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (89)

29. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (89)

30. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama (89)

31. Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia (88)

32. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (88)

33. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (88)

34. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (88)

35. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (88)

36. Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma (88)

37. Joe Tryon, DE, Washington (88)

38. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State (87)

39. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State (87)

40. Nick Bolton, ILB, Missouri (87)

41. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (86)

42. Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington (86)

43. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest (86)

44. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville (85)

45. Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama (85)

46. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (84)

47. Jabril Cox, ILB, LSU (84)

48. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (84)

49. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (83)

50. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse (82)

51. Chazz Surratt, ILB, North Carolina (82)

52. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (82)

53. Richie Grant, S, Central Florida (82)

54. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (81)

55. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma (81)

56. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (81)

57. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (80)

58. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (80)

59. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (80)

60. Alex Leatherwood, OG, Alabama (80)

61. Quinn Meinerz, OG, WI-Whitewater (80)

62. Walker Little, OT, Stanford (80)

63. Davis Mills, QB, Stanford (79)

64. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky (79)

65. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (78)

66. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (78)

67. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M (77)

68. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh (77)

69. Chris Rumph II, OLB, Duke (77)

70. Alim McNeill, DT, NC State (77)

71. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (76)

72. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (76)

73. Payton Turner, DE, Houston (76)

74. Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida (76)

75. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (76)

76. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (75)

77. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa (75)

78. Jackson Carman, OG, Clemson (75)

79. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State (75)

80. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech (75)

81. Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota (75)

82. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State (74)

83. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (74)

84. Joseph Ossai, OLB, Texas (74)

85. Tay Gowan, CB, Central Florida (74)

86. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (74)

87. Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA (73)

88. James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati (73)

89. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina (73)

90. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State (73)

91. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana (73)

92. Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame (73)

93. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (73)

94. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State (72)

95. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford (72)

96. Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia (72)

97. Jay Tufele, DT, USC (72)

98. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (71)

99. Pete Werner, ILB, Ohio State (71)

100. Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee (71)

101. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (71)

102. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State (71)

103. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa (71)

104. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (71)

105. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest (70)

106. Josh Myers, C, Ohio State (70)

107. Baron Browning, OLB, Ohio State (70)

108. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida (70)

109. Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt (70)

110. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma (70)

111. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State (70)

112. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (70)

113. Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas (69)

114. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh (69)

115. Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama (69)

116. Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU (69)

117. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia (68)

118. Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh (68)

119. Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia (68)

120. Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M (68)

121. Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia (68)

122. Tyler Vaughns, WR, USC (68)

123. Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC (68)

124. Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin (67)

125. Trill Williams, S, Syracuse (67)

126. Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M (67)

127. Ernest Jones, ILB, South Carolina (67)

128. Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama (67)

129. Osirus Mitchell, WR, Mississippi State (67)

130. Camryn Bynum, CB, California (66)

131. K.J. Britt, ILB, Auburn (66)

132. Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia (66)

133. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (66)

134. Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame (65)

135. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State (65)

136. Elerson Smith, OLB, Northern Iowa (65)

137. Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State (65)

138. Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma (64)

139. Caden Sterns, S, Texas (64)

140. Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA (64)

141. T.J. Vasher, WR, Texas Tech (64)

142. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis (63)

143. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston (63)

144. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU (62)

145. Justin Hilliard, ILB, Ohio State (62)

146. Trey Hill, C, Georgia (62)

147. Jaylon Moore, OG, Western Michigan (62)

148. Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State (62)

149. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., OLB, Oregon State (61)

150. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State (61)

151. Bryan Mills, CB, NC Central (60)

152. Drew Dalman, C, Stanford (60)

153. Tommy Doyle, OG, Miami-OH (60)

154. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State (60)

155. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (59)

156. Shaka Toney, DE, Penn State (59)

157. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri (59)

158. Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh (59)

159. Cameron McGrone, ILB, Michigan (59)

160. Kayode Awosika, OG, Buffalo (59)

161. Jordan Smith, OLB, AL-Birmingham (59)

162. D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina (59)

163. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State (59)

164. Noah Gray, TE, Duke (59)

165. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (59)

166. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan (58)

167. Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State (58)

168. Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois (58)

169. Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma (58)

170. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa (58)

171. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina (57)

172. William Bradley-King, DE, Baylor (57)

173. Quincy Roche, DE, Miami (57)

174. Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri (57)

175. Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame (57)

176. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville (57)

177. Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa (56)

178. Chris Evans, RB, Michigan (56)

179. Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri State (56)

180. Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford (56)

181. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame (55)

182. Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri (55)

183. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee (55)

184. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia (55)

185. Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina (54)

186. Garret Wallow, ILB, TCU (54)

187. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn (53)

188. Paddy Fisher, ILB, Northwestern (53)

189. John Bates, TE, Boise State (53)

190. Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M (53)

191. Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo (53)

192. Shawn Davis, S, Florida (52)

193. Tony Fields II, ILB, West Virginia (52)

194. Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech (52)

195. Javon McKinley, WR, Notre Dame (52)

196. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh (51)

197. Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky (51)

198. Michal Menet, C, Penn State (51)

199. Brandon Smith, WR, Iowa (51)

200. Brandin Echols, CB, Kentucky (50)

201. Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State (50)

202. Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech (50)

203. Jose Borregales, K, Miami (50)

204. Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida (50)

205. JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU (49)

206. Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky (49)

207. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo (49)

208. Mark Webb, S, Georgia (48)

209. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss (48)

210. Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame (48)

211. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette (47)

212. Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC (46)

213. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech (46)

214. Tyler Coyle, S, Purdue (45)

215. Alaric Jackson, OG, Iowa (45)

216. Grant Stuard, OLB, Houston (45)

217. Robert Jones, OG, Middle Tenn State (44)

218. Josh Ball, OT, Marshall (44)

219. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State (44)

220. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia (44)

221. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame (43)

222. Trey Ragas, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette (43)

223. Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston (43)

224. James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati (42)

225. Dave Moore, OG, Grambling (42)

226. Rico Bussey Jr., WR, Hawaii (42)

227. Forrest Merrill, DT, Arkansas State (41)

228. Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas (41)

229. Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan (41)

230. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson (41)

231. Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (40)

232. Christian Uphoff, S, Illinois State (40)

233. Charles Snowden, OLB, Virginia (40)

234. Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas (40)

235. Kylen Granson, TE, SMU (40)

236. Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU (39)

237. Ryan McCollum, OG, Texas A&M (39)

238. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (39)

239. Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas (39)

240. Pro Wells, TE, TCU (39)

241. Racey McMath, WR, LSU (39)

242. Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State (38)

243. Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas (38)

244. Tuf Borland, ILB, Ohio State (38)

245. Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss (38)

246. Carson Green, OT, Texas A&M (38)

247. Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (38)

248. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville (38)

249. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU (38)

250. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon (37)

251. Malik Herring, DE, Georgia (37)

252. Derrick Barnes, ILB, Purdue (37)

253. Patrick Johnson, OLB, Tulane (37)

254. Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana (37)

255. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina (37)

256. Keith Taylor, CB, Washington (36)

257. Isaiah McDuffie, ILB, Boston College (36)

258. Tommy Kraemer, OG, Notre Dame (36)

259. Larry Borom, OT, Missouri (36)

260. Shane Buechele, QB, SMU (36)

261. Brennan Eagles, WR, Texas (36)

262. Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State (35)

263. T Q Graham, DE, Texas (35)

264. Brady Breeze, S, Oregon (35)

265. Ben Mason, FB, Michigan (35)

266. Anthony Hines III, ILB, Texas A&M (35)

267. Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh (35)

268. Jared Hocker, OG, Texas A&M (35)

269. Riley Cole, OLB, South Alabama (35)

270. Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska (35)

271. Austin Watkins, WR, AL-Birmingham (35)

272. Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State (34)

273. Tre Norwood, S, Oklahoma (34)

274. Austin Faoliu, DT, Oregon (34)

275. Amen Ogbongbemiga, ILB, Oklahoma State (34)

276. Sadarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina (34)

277. Jake Curhan, OT, California (34)

278. Brenden Knox, RB, Marshall (34)

279. Dax Milne, WR, BYU (34)

280. Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC (33)

281. Cam Sample, DE, Tulane (33)

282. Jordyn Peters, S, Auburn (33)

283. Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU (33)

284. Erroll Thompson, ILB, Mississippi State (33)

285. Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama (33)

286. Cole Van Lanen, OG, Wisconsin (33)

287. Landon Young, OT, Kentucky (33)

288. James Smith, P, Cincinnati (33)

289. Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State (33)

290. Wyatt Hubert, DE, Kansas State (32)

291. Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati (32)

292. Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia (32)

293. Buddy Johnson, ILB, Texas A&M (32)

294. William Sherman, OT, Colorado (32)

295. Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State (32)

296. Josh Johnson, RB, Louisiana-Monroe (32)

297. Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green (32)

298. Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana (32)

299. Lorenzo Burns, CB, Arizona (31)

300. Jonathon Cooper, DE, Ohio State (31)

301. Aashari Crosswell, S, Arizona State (31)

302. Justin Hughes, ILB, Kansas State (31)

303. Ryan Langan, LS, Georgia Southern (31)

304. Colten Menges, LS, Alcorn State (31)

305. Scott Meyer, LS, Vanderbilt (31)

306. Dareuan Parker, OG, Mississippi State (31)

307. Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke (31)

308. Milo Eifler, OLB, Illinois (31)

309. Evan McPherson, K, Florida (31)

310. Max Duffy, P, Kentucky (31)

311. Zach Smith, QB, Tulsa (31)

312. Gary Brightwell, RB, Arizona (31)

313. Luke Farrell, TE, Ohio State (31)

314. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas (31)

315. Tre Nixon, WR, Central Florida (31)

316. Marquiss Spencer, DE, Mississippi State (30)

317. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech (30)

318. Earnest Brown, DE, Northwestern (30)

319. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (30)

320. Michael Carter II, CB, Duke (30)

321. Tim Jones, WR, Southern Miss (30)

322. Antonio Phillips, CB, Ball State (30)

323. Sam Webb, CB, Missouri Western State (30)

324. Drew Himmelman, OT, Illinois State (30)

325. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls St-La (30)

326. Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida (30)

327. Will Fries, OT, Penn State (30)

328. Briley Moore, TE, Kansas State (30)

329. Blake Haubeil, K, Ohio State (30)

330. Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State (30)

331. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke (30)

332. Naquan Jones, DT, Michigan State (30)

333. Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU (30)

334. Tory Carter, FB, LSU (30)

335. Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida (30)

336. Jonathan Adams, WR, Arkansas State (30)

337. Pressley Harvin, P, Georgia Tech (30)

338. Riley Patterson, K, Memphis (30)

339. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (30)

340. Manny Jones, DE, Colorado State (30)

341. DeAngelo Wilson, WR, Austin Peay State (30)

342. Tarik Black, WR, Texas (30)

343. Quinn Nordin, K, Michigan (30)

344. Justus Reed, DE, Virginia Tech (30)

345. K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State (30)

346. Donovan Stiner, S, Florida (30)

347. Nick Niemann, ILB, Iowa (30)

348. Mac McCain III, CB, North Carolina A&T (30)

349. Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois (30)

350. Roy Lopez, DT, Arizona (30)