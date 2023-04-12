There will be only 259 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, but I ended up listing 368 players in my final rankings of this class. How does the group of future pros shake out from top to bottom?

Overall, it's a weaker class, which has a lot of older players who were delayed heading to the NFL because of COVID-19 opt-out years. There's a lack of real star power at wide receiver, and the depth at defensive tackle and on the interior offensive line is thin. That said, I love a few of these position groups. The running back, tight end, defensive end and cornerback classes are really, really solid. And we'll of course see a few quarterbacks right at this top of this list with as many as five potentially going in Round 1.

So here's a look at my top 368 prospects after hours and hours with game tape and too many conversations with scouts and decision-makers around the league to count. From Will Anderson Jr. to Shaquan Davis, this is my final 2023 board, along with a position-by-position breakdown.