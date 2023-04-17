Every NFL draft cycle, as Round 1 nears and I begin to lock in my final Big Board rankings, I like to pick my favorite prospects at every position for the class. It has become a tradition, highlighting players I like more than most, regardless of where they get drafted and where I have them ranked at their position. This year, I even threw in a fullback and kicker.

What follows below is not a list of the best overall prospects in the 2023 class nor is it a list of the guys I consider the best at each position. These are the prospects I've:

Often rated higher than other evaluators within the draft media or than team evaluators with whom I discuss prospects, or ...

Ranked higher in close debates within position groups, or ...

Watched and rewatched on tape, just because I like the way they play.

Got it? I try not to take the obvious prospects -- only three of my favorites are in my top 25 rankings. We'll start with my favorite passer in this class and I'll include projections on the round in which each prospect is likely to be drafted. I'll also give a few fun notes and stats for all 14 prospects. Round 1 begins April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App:

Quarterback