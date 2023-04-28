Not long after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was announced as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the chaos began in Round 1.

No one knew what the Texans were going to do at No. 2, and they surprised by going with a quarterback after all -- and then trading up to also take a standout defender at No. 3. We saw two running backs drafted in the top 12, six trades up the board and a shocking slide for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. And after 19 straight picks to begin the draft without a wide receiver, four in a row came off the board to kick off the 20s. We've never seen that many picked consecutively in the common draft era, per ESPN Stats & Information.

With all 31 first-round picks in the rear-view mirror, let's debate the best and worst of an exciting opening night. NFL draft analysts Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller answered 12 of the biggest lingering questions, including which picks were great value, questionable reaches and perfect solutions to huge needs. Plus, which trades stood out, and which QBs landed with ideal teams? We also took a quick look ahead to Day 2, which will get underway Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN App) with Round 2. But first, here's our snap reaction to Day 1.

Who was the best pick of the night?