We tracked every first-round trade involving the 2023 NFL draft, which has seen eight of the first 15 picks change hands -- including the No. 1 pick, which the Chicago Bears dealt to the Carolina Panthers. These trades date back more than two years, when the Los Angeles Rams sent their first-rounder to the Detroit Lions as part of a package to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford isn't the only big-name veteran quarterback affecting the first round of this year's draft. Trades for Russell Wilson, Trey Lance and Deshaun Watson will make an impact, not to mention Monday's trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets involving Aaron Rodgers.

Here are all of the draft-pick deals for Day 1 selections this year, including one pick that is on its fourth team. That would be the No. 29 pick, which has gone from the San Francisco 49ers to the Miami Dolphins to the Denver Broncos to the New Orleans Saints in deals involving Lance, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and new Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Also, check out the full draft order, follow all 259 selections and track the best prospects.

PRE-DRAFT-DAY DEALS

These are the trades made leading up to the NFL draft, beginning with the most recent:

Date: April 24, 2023

The Jets sent a package of picks, including their first-rounder this year (No. 13), to the Packers in a deal that included quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Along with the first-rounder, the Jets sent a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder (No. 207) from the 2023 draft and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets' snaps in 2023. Along with Rodgers, the Jets got the Packers' first-rounder (No. 15) and fifth-rounder this year (No. 170).

Date: March 10, 2023

The Panthers packaged four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore and sent them to the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. The Bears received Carolina's first-rounder this year (No. 9), a second-rounder (No. 61), the Panthers' first-round pick in 2024 and their second-round pick in 2025, along with Moore.

Date: Jan. 31, 2023

The No. 29 pick found its fourth home, as the Broncos sent it to the Saints as part of a package for former New Orleans coach Sean Payton. The Saints got the No. 29 pick -- which was first sent from the 49ers to the Dolphins as part of the Trey Lance trade, then from the Dolphins to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb deal -- and Denver's 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' third-round pick in 2024.

Date: Nov. 1, 2022

The Dolphins sent the No. 29 pick this year, along with running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick, to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection. The Dolphins originally acquired the No. 29 pick from the 49ers in 2021, which allowed the 49ers to draft quarterback Trey Lance.

Date: April 4, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles got the No. 10 pick as part of a trade in which they also received the Saints' first-, third- and seventh-round picks in 2022 and a second-rounder in 2024 while sending New Orleans two first-round picks in 2022 and a sixth-round selection. The Saints used one of last year's first-round picks to trade up to draft wide receiver Chris Olave and the second to select offensive tackle Trevor Penning, while the Eagles sent last year's first-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Date: March 18, 2022

The Cleveland Browns paid a big price to acquire a star quarterback, trading first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round selection in 2024, to the Houston Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson and a fifth-round pick in 2024. The Texans traded last year's first-rounder (No. 13) to the Eagles for the No. 15 pick, which they used on guard Kenyon Green.

Date: March 8, 2022

The Broncos took a big leap to try to solve their quarterback dilemma. They traded tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, first-round picks in 2022 (No. 9) and 2023 (No. 5) and a fifth-round pick (No. 145) in 2022 to the Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (No. 116) in 2022. The Seahawks used the No. 9 pick in 2022 on offensive tackle Charles Cross.

On The Clock On The Clock follows the journey of four top quarterback prospects throughout their final college football season and into the offseason as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Sign up now to stream "On The Clock" on ESPN+

Date: March 26, 2021

The Dolphins sent shock waves across the NFL by trading the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick in 2021, a first-round pick (No. 29) and a third-round pick (No. 102) in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. The Dolphins traded the 2022 first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for receiver Tyreek Hill. The 2023 pick has gone on its own journey, going to the Broncos for edge rusher Bradley Chubb, then to the Saints as compensation for hiring Sean Payton as head coach.

Date: Jan. 30, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams paved the way for their Super Bowl LVI championship by trading quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 (No. 32) and 2023 to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Lions used the 2022 pick to trade up with the Minnesota Vikings to draft wide receiver Jameson Williams.