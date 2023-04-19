Former Alabama QB Bryce Young tells Stephen A. Smith his size will not be an issue in the NFL. (1:37)

Bryce Young isn't worried about his size in the NFL (1:37)

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET and ends the following Saturday.

The NFL's marquee three-day, seven-round event is being held in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time in the draft's history. The first NFL draft was held in Philadelphia in 1936.

How can you watch the NFL draft? What is the draft order? Who are the best available prospects? And where are the latest mock drafts?

Read on for answers to all of these questions.

When and where is the 2023 NFL draft?

The 2023 draft is being held in downtown Kansas City. The draft starts April 27 with Round 1, continues that Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 and finishes the following day with Rounds 4-7. Here are the times and where to watch:

Round 1 : Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, at noon ET (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

What is the draft order?

There will be 259 picks in this year's draft, and the Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders have the most picks in the draft with 12 each, while the Miami Dolphins have the fewest with just four after being stripped of their first-round selection for tampering violations.

The top 10:

1. Carolina Panthers (via CHI)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (via CAR)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

See the full 259-pick draft order

All 32 teams could certainly upgrade their rosters in this draft. But what does every team need? Here's how all 32 rosters can improve.

Who are the top prospects?

Three of the top prospects of the draft are quarterbacks. Unlike in 2022, many quarterbacks are available for teams looking for a new signal-caller. Here are the top 10 prospects, as ranked by Todd McShay and Scouts Inc., along with more complete rankings from our NFL draft analysts:

Scouts Inc. top 10 prospects:

1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

5. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

6. Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

7. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

8. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

9. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

10. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The 2023 NFL draft is close, and our analysts are building their draft boards. How do the top players at every position stack up?

Are you looking for the most up-to-date mock drafts from all of our draft analysts? Well, you found them. See whom each analyst has going to every team in the first round.

You can find every mock draft here.