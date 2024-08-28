Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft is both only eight months and still an eternity away.

The former description is literal, as the countdown to Round 1 -- April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin -- is on. The latter is a reference to the fact the 2024 college football season, which is getting into full swing with Week 1 action, can alter so much. To that end, keep in mind the following rankings will be subject to change and will be updated throughout the season. And players will continue to rise and fall during the pre-draft process, which includes all-star events, the combine and pro days.

But for now, here are my top 25 prospects for the 2025 class -- the best draft-eligible players whom I have studied so far. We get started with three defensive standouts. (Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.)

