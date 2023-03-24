We haven't closed the door on 2023 NFL free agency just yet -- Bobby Wagner and Odell Beckham Jr. lead a list of top players still available -- but we're already glancing ahead to the potential of the 2024 class. At the moment, it looks loaded at a bunch of positions.

That said, things will change before free agency opens next year. The majority of the top players currently primed for 2024 free agency will sign contract extensions well before next March. Another handful will end up with the franchise tag. So take what follows -- a way-too-early look at the '24 class -- with a grain of salt because the free agent class will look very different next spring. We broke down the best of the best currently slated to hit the open market across a few different categories, including big-name quarterbacks and impact defenders. Each player's age, positional value, expected future production and scheme versatility are factored in here, and restricted and exclusive free agents are not included. Let's jump in.

Note: Players who are eligible for a fifth-year option in 2024 -- first-round picks from the 2020 draft class -- are not included. That includes quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, receivers Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb, and defensive end Chase Young, among others.

Quarterbacks to watch

2023 team: Philadelphia Eagles | Age entering 2024 season: 26

Don't expect Hurts to be available in free agency; he should cash out with a multiyear extension that keeps him in Philadelphia next year and beyond. He has a prime fit in the Eagles' offense, which caters to his throwing traits and dual-threat ability. In addition to his 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs in 2022, Hurts logged 3,701 passing yards. And his 68.5 QBR on pocket throws ranked third overall in the NFL. He's a rapidly ascending player who has jumped into the conversation of top-tier quarterbacks.