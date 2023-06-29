With the NFL in a quiet period between post-draft minicamps and preseason training camps, it's time to reassess how all 32 teams built -- and maintained -- their rosters this offseason. Which franchises retained their high-end talent from last season, added impact contributors in free agency and found potential starters in April's draft? And on the flip side, which teams actually are in worse shape than in 2022?

We asked ESPN football analysts Mike Clay and Seth Walder to rank NFL rosters from 1 to 32, then combined rankings to come up with our list of the league's best -- and worst. We asked them to rate each roster based on the talent, age and production of the players, not taking into account how some coaching staffs can squeeze the best out of their talent. Clay's rankings are powered by his 2023 projections, which include detailed stats and score predictions for every team.

Clay detailed the strongest and weakest units for all 32 squads, while Walder picked X factors to watch and nonstarters to know across the league. The projected starting lineups below are via Clay's projections. Here's how each roster stacks up:

