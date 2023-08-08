As we preview the NFL season, there's a natural urge for us to point to potential breakout players in 2023. It's a process our experts begin a week after the Super Bowl and through the opening game, which is less than a month away.

Breakout, though, isn't a term that fits every NFL player. A starting quarterback's breakout season might see him contend for MVP votes. For a player bouncing around the bottom of NFL rosters and practice squads, though, breaking out might be earning 17 game checks. We often focus on players at skill positions and their chances of breaking out in larger roles, but there are players who don't ever touch the football who take huge strides forward and help their teams advance to the postseason.

With that in mind, below are 23 players who have breakout potential for the 2023 campaign relative to their reputation and the attention they're getting now. I believe each of these guys can move beyond their current level of play and reach new heights.

I'll start with the notable young players who have already established themselves as great players before working my way down to the rotation players who could emerge as solid starters. I'll also add a section at the bottom for players who don't neatly fit into any group, and how they can regain their stride this season.

Jump to a tier of breakout player:

Pro Bowlers to Superstars

Starters to Pro Bowlers

Rotation to Solid Starters

Post-Hype Candidates

Pro Bowlers to superstars

Let's begin with the players who could become the best at their respective positions this season. These guys are already regarded as stars, but they have first-team All-Pro potential if they reach their ceiling. Several players could fit into this category if everything breaks right for them, but I'll focus on three who stand out as favorites to me.