CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Carolina Panthers open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Coach Frank Reich said during offseason workouts he really liked his roster, and that was before adding veteran Pro Bowl edge rusher Justin Houston to play opposite two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns.

But it all starts with quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft. As complete as Reich believes the roster is, Carolina will go only as far as the former Alabama star takes them. And the history of quarterbacks who were the No. 1 overall pick succeeding in their rookie season is not good.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Panthers: