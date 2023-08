BEREA, Ohio - The Cleveland Browns open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns have a roster built around several stars, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, running Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett. But Cleveland will still have several difficult decisions to make at the end of its roster.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Here is the final projection: