Open Extended Reactions

We've seen some elite performances around the NFL this season. One receiver has more than 1,500 yards, and a running back is closing in on 1,300 on the ground. Twelve quarterbacks have at least 20 passing touchdowns, 16 defenders have double-digit sacks, and a defensive back has a record five pick-sixes.

It got us thinking: Who are the best NFL players in specific areas right now? Who is the most instinctive passer in the NFL, or the QB with the biggest arm? Which receiver runs the best routes, and who is the most explosive running back? Which pass-rusher has the fastest closing speed, and who is the top ball hawk in the secondary?

So I picked out 101 different traits and named the best of the best in each spot based on what I've seen on tape this season and the underlying numbers. We went deep here, picking out everything from most accurate passer right down to the top holder on special teams. Let's get rolling, starting with the quarterbacks.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR/TE | OL

DL/LB | DB | ST

Most accurate passer: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa has completed 71% of his passes this season, the best in the league, and only 13.2% of his throws have been off target. His ability to deliver the ball with both accuracy and precise location is an ideal fit for Mike McDaniel's pass game.

A high-RPM thrower, Allen can hammer the ball to every level of the field. He has 11 throws of at least 25 air yards this season, and his pass velocity is on display when throwing into tight windows (37.3% completion rate on tight-window throws, sixth in the NFL per NFL Next Gen Stats).