          NFL Week 18 buzz, upsets, coaching hot seats, MVP picks

          Jeremy Fowler
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
          Dan Graziano
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN
          Jan 3, 2024, 12:00 PM

          It's finally Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week.

          What is the latest on potential coaching openings around the league? How does the MVP race look heading into the final week of the regular season? Who are the most important players in Week 18 for teams seeking playoff spots? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard.

          Jump to a topic:
          Coaching hot seats | MVP race
          Most important Week 18 players
          Upset picks | Latest buzz, notes

          What's the latest you've heard on potential head-coach openings?