          Kansas City Chiefs final 2024 projected roster

          AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
          • Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff WriterAug 23, 2024, 03:37 AM
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on X

          The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

          The most significant roster changes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions happened at wide receiver, where the Chiefs added at the top of their depth chart. They signed Marquise Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round, though Brown dislocated his shoulder in the preseason and may not be available to play against the Ravens.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Chiefs:

          QUARTERBACK (2): Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz.