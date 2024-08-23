Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The most significant roster changes for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions happened at wide receiver, where the Chiefs added at the top of their depth chart. They signed Marquise Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round, though Brown dislocated his shoulder in the preseason and may not be available to play against the Ravens.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Chiefs:

QUARTERBACK (2): Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz.