          Las Vegas Raiders final 2024 projected roster

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterAug 24, 2024, 05:00 AM
          HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.

          With a new starting quarterback in veteran Gardner Minshew and a defense with designs on being a top-10 unit, thanks to the pass-rushing exploits of defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Raiders hope to sneak up on teams. But if things go sideways early, second-year returner Aidan O'Connell could quickly supplant Minshew and three-time first-team All-Pro receiver Davante Adams will find his name bandied about in countless trade rumors.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Raiders:

          QUARTERBACK (3): Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, Nathan Peterman.