          Indianapolis Colts final 2024 projected roster

          Will a healthy Anthony Richardson be enough to propel the Colts into the postseason? AP Photo/Darron Cummings
          • Stephen Holder, ESPNAug 23, 2024, 03:23 AM
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

          There will be a familiar look to the team that takes the field in the opener considering the Colts had one of the more uneventful offseasons you'll see in the NFL. They re-signed a slew of veterans and returned nearly their entire starting lineup. Soon, we'll learn whether that group -- with the very notable addition of now-healthy quarterback Anthony Richardson -- can reach the playoffs in the crowded AFC.

          QUARTERBACKS (2): Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco