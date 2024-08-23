Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There will be a familiar look to the team that takes the field in the opener considering the Colts had one of the more uneventful offseasons you'll see in the NFL. They re-signed a slew of veterans and returned nearly their entire starting lineup. Soon, we'll learn whether that group -- with the very notable addition of now-healthy quarterback Anthony Richardson -- can reach the playoffs in the crowded AFC.

QUARTERBACKS (2): Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco